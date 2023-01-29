Two people were seriously injured and four horses killed after a car towing a horse float crashed on the Batman Highway near Rowella in the early hours of Monday morning.
The White Ford Ranger utility with five young occupants was towing a fully-occupied four-horse float when it left the road and impacted with a tree stump around 1.45am Monday morning, according to Police.
Two horses died on impact and the other two were later euthanised by an attending vet.
The five occupants of the car, aged between 14 and 20 years old, were all initially transported to Launceston General Hospital.
Later, an 18 year-old passenger of the utility was found to have sustained serious injuries and is to be transported by air ambulance to Melbourne for further treatment, Police said.
A 17 year-old passenger is to be transported to the Royal Hobart Hospital for further treatment.
Police were alerted by a crash detection function in an iPhone, and officers from Exeter, George Town and Launceston police attended the accident site.
Tasmania police crash investigators and forensic staff also attended the crash scene. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.
Police requested that anyone who saw the utility prior to the crash to call the Northern Crash Investigation Services.
