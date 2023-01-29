The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Two injured, four horses killed after car with horse float rolls over on Batman Highway

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 30 2023 - 9:45am, first published 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police said they were still investigating the cause of the accident this morning. Picture by Maree Simpson/ Facebook

Two people were seriously injured and four horses killed after a car towing a horse float crashed on the Batman Highway near Rowella in the early hours of Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.