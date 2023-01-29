The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New flood grants between $10,000 and $25,000 available for landholders

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated January 29 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Extra flood relief granted

Extra assistance for farmers affected by the devastating floods will be a welcome reprieve for some that are still in the process of cleanup, says the peak farming group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.