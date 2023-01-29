The Examiner

Questions over the 'Voice' will only get louder

January 29 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Questions over the 'Voice' will only get louder

AS if the voting public hasn't heard enough about the "Voice" referendum, the process that actually enables the vote to change the Constitution is about to get underway, and the "debate" over the voice is about to get very loud, and very divisive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.