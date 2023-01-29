Questions over the 'Voice' will only get louder

AS if the voting public hasn't heard enough about the "Voice" referendum, the process that actually enables the vote to change the Constitution is about to get underway, and the "debate" over the voice is about to get very loud, and very divisive.
Already voters are being treated to lectures from left-wing proponents and media that a "yes" vote to change the Constitution to set up the "Voice" is simply "too important" and "far too vital" to permit any distractions in the form of concerns, questions or doubts over this process, or what exactly will the "Voice" be. The fact that the indigenous community is bitterly divided over the issue is waved away. Indigenous opponents of the "Voice", if anything, have grown. Both the left -- people like Greens Senate leader Lidia Thorpe - and the right - the Nationals' Jacinta Nampijinpa Price - are dead against it, for different reasons. But they are united on their demand that Anthony Albanese be more honest and transparent about the "Voice".
This is the main concern for voters, that Albo is just saying "trust me". It seems not to matter that federal governments have had a string of indigenous advisory bodies over the years, and indigenous have 11 representatives (in the Senate and House of Representatives). Indigenous are not short of a "Voice". The government and Cabinet gets lots of advice and feedback. Not surprisingly, there have been questions as to what the real agenda may be. These people are immediately labelled "racist".
Voters will get a taste of what is ahead when the Labor government tables the Referendum (Machinery Provisions) Amendment Bill 2022 probably sometime in March. This bill is claimed by the government to "establish a financial disclosure framework for referendums to support transparency and accountability with respect to funding and expenditure". In simple words, when this Bill becomes an Act it will require any funding for "yes" and "no" campaigns to be disclosed. It will also excuse the government from spending any money (as governments have done since federation) on sending out pamphlets to voters outlining the case for and case against the proposal. Rather, Labor will fund "educational initiatives" in the form of an "educational program" to counter "misinformation" in the lead-up to the vote. Interestingly too, this Bill bans foreign donations and campaigners. This is will be worth watching given that "Voice" proponent Megan Davis has disclosed that the semi-violent, foreign-funded group GetUp will be assisting in the yes campaign.
In the meantime, a crisis is playing out in Alice Springs where youth crime is out of control. The trigger for this came last year when a federal government "grog" ban expired without being replaced. Local authorities have asked for federal intervention, police, the army even. A visit to Alice Springs last week by Albanese would have given him a good opportunity to spell out how the "Voice" could help reduce youth crime and bring some relief to the people of the town. But no, there's an inquiry underway to develop "an alcohol management plan". By saying nothing, does it mean the "Voice" would not be able to help the people of Alice Springs? Albo can kill all the concerns and questions off in a few minutes. Just tell us, really, what is the "Voice"?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.