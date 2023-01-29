Questions over the 'Voice' will only get louder

Voters will get a taste of what is ahead when the Labor government tables the Referendum (Machinery Provisions) Amendment Bill 2022 probably sometime in March. This bill is claimed by the government to "establish a financial disclosure framework for referendums to support transparency and accountability with respect to funding and expenditure". In simple words, when this Bill becomes an Act it will require any funding for "yes" and "no" campaigns to be disclosed. It will also excuse the government from spending any money (as governments have done since federation) on sending out pamphlets to voters outlining the case for and case against the proposal. Rather, Labor will fund "educational initiatives" in the form of an "educational program" to counter "misinformation" in the lead-up to the vote. Interestingly too, this Bill bans foreign donations and campaigners. This is will be worth watching given that "Voice" proponent Megan Davis has disclosed that the semi-violent, foreign-funded group GetUp will be assisting in the yes campaign.

