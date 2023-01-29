Promising stayer Fighting Arrow is in line for a start in the $300,000 Hobart Cup in a fortnight after living up to his name with a gutsy win at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
The four-year-old faces a big rise in class, but a significant drop in weight, if he comes to Tasmania after lumping 59.5kg to victory in the $130,000 Benchmark 70 Handicap (2040m).
Aurora's Symphony ran second in the same race last year before winning the Launceston Cup two starts later.
Geelong trainer Chris Calthorpe believes it is worth "having a throw at the stumps" with Fighting Arrow if he pulls up well.
And, as the owner of a horse transport business, he shouldn't have any trouble getting the gelding on a flight to Hobart.
"Now is probably the time to try him at 2400m and find out if he can run it," Calthorpe said.
"He's an honest horse - he gives you everything he's got.
"He's so laid back at home, everyone loves him.
"We only paid $4000 for him as a weanling, and we've now picked up a nice race in town.
"He's had a faultless prep but for some luckless runs."
Bookmakers believe reigning Launceston Cup champion Hill Top Jack faces a tough task to defend his crown and is no shoo-in to earn a place in this year's $60,000-to-the winner final.
The David Geall-trained winner of 28 races and $200,000 faces a formidable opponent in Monday night's second heat.
In fact, tab.com.au is unable to separate Hill Top Jack and fellow Victorian runner Elite Alex and they share favouritism at $2.30.
Elite Alex is far less experienced, having raced only 15 times for eight wins, but brings a good reputation and is from the kennels of Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Mark Delbridge.
Six Victorian-trained greyhounds will contest the seven Launceston Cup heats including two short-priced favourites.
Hill Top Jack's kennel-mate Fernando Mick is $1.55 for the fifth heat and Elite Alex's kennel-mate Landyn Bale is $1.65 for the sixth.
Fernando Mick had his colours lowered by flying local star Nail 'Em Fencer in a lead-up race last week but still produced a huge run after a slow start.
It's unfortunate that they have drawn to clash again in the heats.
The main chances in the TAB fixed-odds markets on the heats --
HEAT 1: 3.10 Blitz Danger; 3.30 Big Opal Rocks; 4.40 Sassy Galaxy; 5.50 Miss Avatar, Vintage Fame.
HEAT 2: 2.30 Elite Alex, Hill Top Jack; 6.50 Buckle Up Avery; 9.50 Harden Up Johnny; 10.00 Raider's Guide.
HEAT 3: 2.60 Rojo Diamond; 3.10 Nitro Harvey; 5.50 Red Run Red; 6.00 Mr Blue Sky; 8.00 Dewana Milo.
HEAT 4: 2.25 Isurava; 5.50 Buckle Up Elise, Saint Zac; 6.50 Manila Flash; 7.00 Nyah Nyah Flyer.
HEAT 5: 1.55 Fernando Mick; 3.10 Nail 'Em Fencer; 6.00 Fast Minardi.
HEAT 6: 1.65 Landyn Bale; 2.70 Litigate; 5.00 Dewana Gem.
HEAT 7: 2.15 Wynburn Ruby; 3.80 Do It; 4.00 Ailee Bale; 7.00 Red Titan; 8.00 Loch And Loaded.
No Nuke Skipper's good form on grass tracks in New Zealand gave leading trainer Ben Yole confidence that the six-year-old would run well in Sunday's $14,000 New Norfolk Cup.
And, with the help of a gun drive from Jacob Duggan, No Nukes Skipper justified his faith with a strong win in the first race run on the Elwick grass track for 26 years.
After beginning quickly, No Nukes Skipper settled in second place behind stablemate Oneofthelads and travelled kindly until Duggan got an inside run turning for home.
The gelding quickly dashed to the front and, as Duggan gave a victory salute with his whip, charged to the line 5m clear of Hes Razor Sharp with Puntarno Stride a similar margin away third
Yole, who has now won the past three New Norfolk Cups, praised the initiative of the Tasmanian Trotting Club to reintroduce a grass track race.
"It's something different and was an interesting spectacle," the trainer said.
"No Nukes Skipper had winning form on grass in New Zealand so we gave him a good chance and it was a 10-out-of-10 drive by Jacob.
"He's a young driver who listens and is keen and is a credit to himself and his family."
Not all of the 14 runners handled the grass as well as the winner.
Favourite Miss Papenhuyzen galloped out then broke after appearing to jump the crossing on the turn out of the home straight.
She had to be steadied by driver Rohan Hillier and lost considerable ground before being sent forward again down the back.
Despite racing wide, she was able to rejoin the leading pack but the effort told and she couldn't go on in the home straight. However she was beaten only 13m.
Favourite-backers were thwarted again in the $14,000 Toreace Flying Mile when Be Major Threat ($10) finished over the top of Sunny Sanz ($1.60).
Sunny Sanz enjoyed a nice run one-out, two-back and was travelling so well that driver Gareth Rattray let him loose at the 450m.
He showed his usual brilliant acceleration to hit the front turning for home but he couldn't hold out Be Major Threat who finished powerfully after enjoying a soft run behind the leader.
The Tammy Langley-trained gelding, driven by Dylan Ford, beat Sunny Sanz by 3.2m with Lip Reader flashing home for third a further 0.8m away.
4- NEW NORFOLK CUP, 2400m (grass track): 11.00 NO NUKES SKIPPER (B Yole Racing, B & L Grose & K Blatch b g 6 yrs Shadow Play - Hanoverdamoney. Trainer: B Yole) fr (J Duggan) 1, 81.00 Hez Razor Sharp fr (R Duggan) 2, 19.00 Puntarno Stride 10m (M Yole) 3, 13.00 Major Lester (O Weidenbach) 4. 2.70 unpl. fav. Miss Papenhuyzen (6th). 5m, 5m. 2:14.6.
