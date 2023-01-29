The Examiner
Victorian trainer shooting for Hobart Cup with Moonee Valley winner Fighting Arrow

By Greg Mansfield
January 29 2023 - 9:00pm
Hobart Cup contender Fighting Arrow, ridden by Blake Shinn, wins narrowly at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Picture by Reg Ryan (Getty Images)
Nail 'Em Fencer with owner Kingsley Jarman. The local star has drawn a tough Launceston Cup heat.
Jacob Duggan gives a victory salute as he wins the New Norfolk Cup. Picture by Courtney Pearce (TTC)

Promising stayer Fighting Arrow is in line for a start in the $300,000 Hobart Cup in a fortnight after living up to his name with a gutsy win at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

