A Tasmanian resident has lost 49 kilograms after transforming his poor health and taking up running to raise money for charity.
A year ago, Scott Mackenzie weighed 131 kilograms, and the heavier he got, the less motivated he became to eat well or work out, at one point claiming he hit a "critical mass", where workouts were unproductive due to lethargy and repeat injuries.
Mr Mackenzie said visits to the doctor were depressing and revealed he was pre-diabetic with high blood pressure and at risk of a heart attack. With a baby on the way with his wife, Mr Mackenzie worried how he could be a good dad when he could not even tie his shoelaces without being out of breath.
He also recalled a low point when he found that the largest shirt size he could buy, a 3XL, was getting too tight.
"I decided to go back to my doctor for another crack" he said.
A few months later, baby Addie was born almost six weeks premature and was fortunate to have access to lifesaving neonatal equipment and specialty care at Hobart Private Hospital.
By this stage, Mr Mackenzie had lost some weight and seeing baby Addie fighting for her life was the push he needed to smash his weight loss goal.
Despite fantastic support from his doctor and a nutritionist, Mr Mackenzie had to start from the beginning, working hard to change his diet and lifestyle, and slowly increase his workouts at the gym.
He's made sacrifices to get where he is today, has become a runner and now weighs 82kg. Mr Mackenzie is now set to run a half marathon at the Hobart Airport Marathon Festival to raise money for the Running for Premature Babies charity, to give other premature babies a better chance of survival.
"We were so grateful for the technology and care we received with our daughter Addie, and we want others to have the same care that we did," he said.
