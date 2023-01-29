The Examiner
National body calls for action to deliver on 'strong targets'

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
January 30 2023 - 4:30am
Tasmania's road toll increase one of the worst in Australia

Tasmania's 42 per cent jump in its road toll in 2022 was the second highest of states and territories in Australia, according to a December report by the Australian Automobile Association.

