Tasmania's road toll increase one of the worst in Australia

Tasmania's 42 per cent jump in its road toll in 2022 was the second highest of states and territories in Australia, according to a December report by the Australian Automobile Association.
The AAA's report on National Road Safety Strategy revealed the states and territories with the highest increases, led by the ACT (63.6 per cent), Tasmania, then the Northern Territory (34.3 per cent), and Queensland (7.9 per cent).
Tasmania's 51 road deaths in 2022 marked the state's worst toll since 2009, although this figure includes a death in January of a person injured in an accident a month earlier, so was not counted in the AAA's calculations done in December. Tasmania had 35 roads deaths in 2021.
All state and territory governments agreed in December 2021 to a strategy to reduce road deaths by 50 per cent and serious injuries by 30 per cent, as well as eliminating deaths of children aged seven years and under by 2030.
READ MORE: Trouble in the Jailhouse with shotgun
"This is yet another report that shows our national approach to road trauma management continues to lack clarity and coordination," AAA managing director Michael Bradley said.
"The strong targets agreed by government are welcome, but strong targets do not by themselves deliver better results."
Tasmania had 8.75 (8.94 with the delayed death from 2022) road deaths for every 100,000 people in 2022, almost double the national average (4.57). The Northern Territory (18.75 deaths per 100,000) had the worst figure per capita.
Tasmania's peak road body, the RACT, has previously called on the state government to implement a statewide speed limit reduction, which the government ruled out.
He said the government has introduced enhancements to the driver licensing system including increasing required supervised driving hours for learner drivers and two free lessons with an instructor. A new mobile speed detection camera program was also launched in 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.