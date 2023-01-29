Learn from the past, and look forward

Well another Australia Day has come and gone and the usual dissenters and invasion day supporters have once again protested, wanting to change the date.
History doesn't fit well with most people, invasions took place in all countries, we can't atone for the barbarism and inhumane practices that happened then.
What we can do is learn from the past and live in harmony and acceptance of all, no division, no guilt. What happened to the Aboriginal people can never be changed, we have come a long way in reconciliation.
I need to remind people that our ancestors were sent to penal colonies from England in the hulls of ships rowing in chains for stealing loaves of bread due to hunger, they were treated in the worst possible way, taken away from their loved ones, beaten and humiliated.
They built cities, roads and homes for the elite and some were fortunate enough to obtain land. The stolen generation was a disgrace but so were pregnancies amongst white girls, they were frowned upon and their children were taken away and adopted out due to ignorance (another stolen generation).
I was born here, this is my home. I am accepting of all. I believe we all need to be treated as equals, no divisions, no special treatment for minorities, no apologies for sins of the past. We are one, we are all Australian.
Lynne Williams, Youngtown
If ever there was and example of someone who needed a refresher driver training course it is Mr. Prismall (Sunday Examiner, Jan 29), but oozing with indignant rage it is clear he'd find that suggestion preposterous, "it's everyone else who needs retraining not me," I imagine him exclaiming.
So Mr Prismall, what IS the give way rule at a roundabout?
Yes, there are endless infuriating examples of appalling driver incompetence everywhere, some of your anecdotes are all too familiar to us all, but these are not the characteristics of "hooning", rather that of drivers having no clue in what constitutes good driving.
And why is that you may ask? Principally because they, indeed no one, has been adequately trained in what is good driving.
And why is that? Principally because your political chums have not upheld the requirement that drivers actually be competent, as the legislation clearly states.
So, instead of being that grumpy old nuisance on the road, why not be that political adviser and do something useful and advocate for driver training competency, instead of simply venting your spleen by road-raging (not a good driver behaviour by the way).
We get the behaviour on the roads we deserve, indeed I believe, given the lack of adequate training, most drivers are doing their best, in spite of their lack of skills and knowledge, but we could all be so much better and hence safer if the license provider, the various state governments, took driver training seriously.
Try advising that, Mr Prismall.
Dale Newman, Relbia
If a private conversation in a Target store can get you into the sort of trouble being experienced by Ms Hoyle (Examiner, Jan 28), not to mention the financial costs, I think it is incumbent upon management to display a list of off-limit topics. Actually, I might just give them a miss in the future to be on the safe side.
Pat Gartlan, Battery Point
Agree that Agapanthus is becoming an increasingly widespread weed (Letters, Jan 27) and should be banned from being sold along with a number of other invasive plants that are overrunning and degrading our precious native bushland areas.
Of particular concern in the coastal regions of the East Coast of Tasmania is the rapid spread of Blue Bell Creeper (Billardiera heterophylla) from Western Australia and Pittosporum undulatum (Sweet Pittosporum) from NSW and Victoria. Both of these species can invade undisturbed bushland areas and have significant potential to increase in density and expand in range if more isn't done to control them..
Our group has undertaken a significant amount of work on these weeds in recent years as no doubt other community groups have but their needs to be collective and co-ordinated effort including private landowners removing them from their properties, banning the sale of them and other feral plant species and more resources for managing these and other environmental weeds on public land (ie Blackberries and Thistles are rampant this year).
Todd Dudley, President, North East Bioregional Network
I am in full agreement with the views expressed by Richard Cooke regarding the lack of a container deposit scheme (CDS) in Tasmania (Letters, Jan 24).
Tasmania is one of the last states, if not the last, to get a scheme up and running. When promoting Tasmania's waste levy, the environment minister Roger Jaensch suggested taxpayers could recoup a portion of their waste levy through the CDS.
That so far is an impossible scenario as there is no CDS in operation. It is an option I have always considered a complete fallacy, as any container allocated a refund will only increase at the check-out accordingly. In fact, Tasmanians don't even have a start date yet.
May I respectfully suggest minister that many Tasmanian taxpayers may now be starting to believe you may have been playing a game of political smoke and mirrors.
Anthony Camino, Westbury
