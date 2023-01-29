The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Around 15 per cent of medical students are looking at GP despite shortage

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
January 30 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Decline in GP interest over recent years

Launceston Health Hub has trained 20 general practitioners but the profession is struggling to lift numbers because of declining interest among medical students to become GPs in recent years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.