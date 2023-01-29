Decline in GP interest over recent years

Launceston Health Hub has trained 20 general practitioners but the profession is struggling to lift numbers because of declining interest among medical students to become GPs in recent years.
Health Hub managing director and GP Dr Jerome Muir Wilson said over the past eight years there has been a decline in interest.
"Under 15 per cent of medical students go on to become GPs," Dr Wilson said.
"We've got around 100 vacancies in the state and there's only 16 trainees starting in general practices next weeks. It's only going to get worse."
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced $5 million for a single employer model to help attract GPs to regional areas in a joint program with the federal government.
"The new employment model for General Practitioners in training aimed at boosting the number of doctors in rural and remote areas will be piloted in Tasmania following an agreement between the Tasmanian Government and the Australian Government," he said.
The joint total funding for the model is $13 million.
Under the pilot model, doctors training to specialise in rural medicine will have the choice of being employed by the Tasmanian Health Service for their training period which will allow for a seamless transition throughout their hospital and community-based GP training placements.
Dr Wilson said the program will help boost numbers.
"It's harder to recruit a doctor in Smithton and St. Helens than it is here in Launceston, they need extra support," he said.
The agreement will support the Tasmanian Government to become the employer of up to 20 GP registrars, with rotations in community GP practices, as well as in the hospital system.
