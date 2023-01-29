Access to after hours health care will be more readily available after the state government dished out $3.8 million to seven different health facilities in Tasmania.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced Launceston Health Hub, Newstead X-ray, Deloraine and Westbury Medical Centre, Ochre St Helens' Women's Health Clinic, Ochre Bruny Island, Cygnet Family Practice and Your Hobart Doctor as grant recipients on Sunday.
Mr Rockliff, who is also the Health Minster, said the third round of grants was to help support struggling Tasmanians.
"This round has been particularly focused on vulnerable Tasmanians and access to health care for more vulnerable Tasmanians and indeed, vulnerable groups as well," he said.
"The after hours initiative is all about ensuring that there are more open there's more opportunity for people to access to health care, outside of hours, of course, but also reducing the pressure on emergency departments."
Mr Rockliff said a further $800,000 would be available to capital infrastructure to support better access and range of services.
Launceston Health Hub managing director and general practitioner Dr Jerome Muir Wilson said after hours was vital for Tasmanians' access to health care after 6pm, on weekends and public holidays, and also provided sessional work for GPs.
"It does make it a lot more sustainable work in a place like [Launceston Health Hub]," he said
Launceston Health Hub has been opened for 3000 consecutive days in the after hours period.
Dr Wilson said the hub sees between 100 and 200 patients over a weekend period, and more than 30 people on average after 6pm on weekdays.
"One thing we found that's been lacking in the after hours space has been the availability of mental health support and access," he said.
"Through this grant we're able to employ mental health professional after hours when our doctors and nurses are working here."
Labor MP Anita Dow said the health care system and workforce was at "breaking point" and Tasmania was now facing a "health crisis."
"This puts pressure on our emergency departments and hardworking staff and demonstrates that Tasmanians are having difficulty accessing and affording community and primary care," she said.
Ms Dow said there are 17 rural and district hospitals that are underutilised across the state in communities where access to primary care services is difficult.
"These communities would benefit from greater investment from the state to ensure better access to community and primary health services in regional Tasmania," she said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
