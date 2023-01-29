The Greater Northern Raiders women's team have succumbed to a magnificent knock from Naomi Stalenberg in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
The fixture at Crossroads Oval was always going to be tough for the Raiders who were facing an opposition line-up including Australian representative Nicola Carey and Tasmanian Tigers duo Stalenberg and Molly Strano.
Despite her team's loss, Sasha Moloney was a strong candidate for player of the match, with the all-rounder hitting the most runs and taking the most wickets for the visitors.
Emma Manix-Geeves and Moloney led from the front in more ways than one as the respective vice-captain and captain opened the batting for the Raiders.
They ensured the Northern side had a strong platform to score a large total, combining for 124 runs, before Manix-Geeves was bowled for 45.
The Demons fought back, taking 3-13, before Ava Curtis and Moloney took back control of the contest.
Moloney's scintillating 12-boundary innings was cut prematurely when Shelby Leonard bowled her for 97 off just 87 deliveries.
Curtis' 39-run cameo was ended by Carey who claimed her second wicket.
Montana Bradley also contributed effectively, finishing the innings on an unbeaten 35 to take the score to 8-249.
The Raiders got off to an ideal start in the second innings when Demons' captain Ella Marsh was run-out for a two-ball duck by her opposing captain, Maloney.
The star duo of Stalenberg and Carey looked to impose themselves on the contest, as both batters scored with relative freedom.
However, it was Moloney once more who was the Raiders' positive spark as she took the prized wicket of Carey for 21.
North Hobart took control of the contest from there however, with Stalenberg and Strano combining for 160 in a partnership that appeared to take the game away from the Raiders.
Alice McLauchlan eventually removed Strano for 71 off 75 balls, starting a minor collapse with three more wickets falling shortly after for just 21 runs to leave the score at 6-243.
Moloney's 3-45 off nine overs capped off a truly terrific all-round performance, while McLauchlan also performed well with the ball, finishing with 2-27.
However, it proved not enough as the imperious Stalenberg hit the winning runs to complement her run-a-ball 132 not out.
The win almost confirms top spot for North Hobart with only three rounds remaining, while the Raiders look to bounce back against New Town next weekend.
