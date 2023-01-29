The Tasmania JackJumpers have pulled off a gutsy eight-point win against the Perth Wildcats as they take a giant step towards playing in the NBL playoffs.
The win at the Derwent Entertainment Centre was spearheaded by clutch long-range shooting as well as some gritty interior defence.
Rashard Kelly was the JackJumpers' offensive force to begin the match, hitting his first four shots and scoring 10 of the team's opening 13 points.
Neither side were able to get breathing room for the majority of the first term with the biggest lead only three points up until the final minute, when the home side began to heat up.
A strong and-one finish in the paint from Jack McVeigh was followed up by Josh Magette who rose from about a metre behind the arc to drain a deep triple.
Perth's Tashawn Thomas had his dunk blocked by Will Magnay and then Jackies' captain Clint Steindl hit a three of his own after he was found in space by Magette.
The minute-long onslaught was capped off by Magnay who managed his second rejection at the rim in the space of 30 seconds to ensure Tasmania would lead by 11 points at the first break.
The second term had a sense of déjà vu with both teams trading blows.
In a match that was already a far cry from Friday night's performance, the home side managed to reach the 50-point mark with more than four minutes remaining in the first half, a total they didn't achieve until the final quarter against the Sydney Kings.
It was the Wildcats' turn to have a late-quarter flurry, as they scored eight of the last 10 points before the teams went to the locker room.
The first five minutes of the second half were frustrating for the home side, with coach Scott Roth visibly irritated by his side's poor execution at both ends of the floor.
While they managed to stop their deficit from increasing, the JackJumpers finished the third quarter trailing by four points.
The Wildcats were in a confident mood at the beginning of the last term knowing they were, on average, the highest scoring fourth-quarter team in the league.
The uncharacteristically offensive affair in Hobart continued with a McVeigh triple bringing the home side back to just one point down, before Doyle repeated the same trick to level the scores.
The 9-2 run was completed when Magette found the bottom of the net from an identical position to McVeigh.
Leading 93-90, Tasmania exited the Wildcats' time-out with all the momentum as the match went down to the wire with two minutes remaining.
The imports combined with two match-winning plays for the JackJumpers, with Doyle nailing yet another important three, before Kelly came up with a steal, got fouled and hit his subsequent free-throws.
The fast finish was completed when Steindl managed a block against the backboard with Perth running desperately short of time.
The 102-94 win all but confirms Tasmania's place in the play-in, with an added bonus of claiming a season series sweep against the Wildcats.
The JackJumpers will have a chance to cement their top-six place in the standings when they visit last-placed Illawarra Hawks for their final game of the regular season.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
