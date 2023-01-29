The Examiner
JackJumpers beat Perth Wildcats in gutsy comeback

Ben Hann
Ben Hann
January 30 2023 - 2:30am
Milton Doyle finished with 21 points and hit two clutch shots late in the match. Picture by Rod Thompson

The Tasmania JackJumpers have pulled off a gutsy eight-point win against the Perth Wildcats as they take a giant step towards playing in the NBL playoffs.

