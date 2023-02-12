It might not roll off the tongue as easily as Blue Derby or Wild Mersey, but Tippogoree Hills deserves to be mentioned in the same breath.
The location firmly cements George Town on an increasingly-congested Tasmanian mountain biking map and adds to the state's appeal to those of a nobbly-tyred two-wheeled persuasion.
The first 15 kilometres of the town's $4.4-million project opened in October 2021 on Mount George, just north of the East Tamar Highway on the approach from Launceston.
After initial drainage issues were addressed, the rocky, dusty network bedded in as a staple destination for Tasmania's growing legion of mountain bikers, offering solid but rewarding climbs, flowy descents, splendid views across the Tamar estuary and all the excuses needed to sample the splendid chocolate eclairs at Tamar Cakes in Macquarie Street.
Essential requirements for all such networks are a mixture of trail difficulty and suitably cool names with obscure local references.
Mount George delivered on both counts, Desperado and Roca del Vista arguably the pick of the bunch while Hebe Jeebies honoured the notorious off-shore reef struck by iron ore carrier ship Iron Baron in July 1995 and the numerically-named 6061 referenced a type of aluminium to acknowledge the financial contribution of Bell Bay employer Rio Tinto.
However, Mount George was merely an appetiser to the main course.
And after a sample taste, I'm already keen on seconds.
The lower section of the Tippogoree Hills network opened on December 17 last year, offering riders 21 different trails totalling 35 kilometres.
Located on the other side of Bridport Road from Mount George, the network ranges from family-friendly beginner lines at the trailhead in Lauriston Park to extreme double-black diamond stuff - usually best left to those with a hankering for hospital food.
A maiden outing at Tippogoree Hills did not disappoint and provided another welcome opportunity to frequent Tamar Cakes.
Roulette, Black Swan and Cracker Jack were instant favourites while it's always a good sign when you even find yourself enjoying the climbs. Saddle Up is a fun way to keep returning to the shuttle drop-off point at The Saddle, and Knight Shift offers the rarity of an achievable black diamond ascent, albeit one guaranteed to test the operating capacity of any pace-maker.
More trails are in construction further east, beyond the saddle, guaranteeing 80km all up and at least a couple of days' riding for visitors.
The project was funded by the Australian government's community development grants program with assorted openings attended by politicians from municipality, state and national levels, all keen to share the credit and generally get on in a harmonious and mutually-respectful way as pollies like to do.
George Town Mayor Greg Kieser secures the token politician quote by observing: "The core objective of the mountain bike trail project was to diversify George Town's existing tourism portfolio, boost the local business economy and improve economic, recreational and social opportunities for the George Town municipality."
Kieser's council was also responsible for awarding the network tender to internationally-renowned trail builders World Trail whose director Glen Jacobs responded: "The drive and vision for this project by George Town Council has been very refreshing and professional to say the least. The North-East of Tasmania is fast becoming the epicentre for mountain biking."
That's a big call, but with George Town joining Derby, Weldborough, St Helens, Trevallyn, Prospect, Hollybank, Osmaston, Queenstown, Penguin, Latrobe, Railton, Sheffield, Devonport, Maydena, Clarence, Glenorchy and probably many more I've overlooked, Tasmania certainly isn't reluctant to target the mountain bike dollar.
