Twelve rounds of the Bowls North Premier League have been completed with the ladder slowly starting to take shape. With six rounds still to play there is still plenty to play for.
Launceston recorded the biggest win of the round with a massive 56-shot margin over the visiting Cosgrove Park. Trace Stewart continued his hot run of form, defeating Rob Krushka 47 to 12.
The Stewart clan, consisting of Trace, Kane and Karen were all sublime and were aided by Gary McCarthy in the second position. Rob Antel's rink were also strong performers as they cruised to a 16-shot victory over Shane Boden's rink to extend the margin.
Adam Donohue completed the all-rinks win, covering Luke Patterson by just five shots as Launceston collected all 12 points. The convincing win sees Launceston well and truly in the hunt for a top-four finish come season's end.
East Launceston were too good for the visiting Kings Meadows side despite not having the services of team captain, David Minns.
Courtney Hobbs replaced Minns as skip of the rink and would show one and all how to steer the team to victory. Her 15-shot win over Shane Davern set the tone for the day.
Hobbs had the pleasure of witnessing Will Springer put on a jack-rolling clinic first hand while Michael Clayton and Peter Costello were both more than serviceable as middle pegs.
Kane Walker's rink have proven hard to beat this year and this was no exception. A two-shot margin over Rae Simpson saw viewers treated to a game for the ages - Brett Avent and Nigel Pedley going shot for shot for the duration of the match.
Sam Springer could not complete the all-rinks win for East Launceston as Aaron Page's rink proved too strong to win by five shots. Springer did not have his usual armchair ride as Ray Butcher and Peter Garrett weren't up to their usual lofty heights. Meanwhile, Page and right hand man, Scott Zeuschner, were rock solid.
Trevallyn and Bridport had a tight tussle as the visiting Bridport side were keen to back up their shock victory over Westbury the previous week.
Chris Walker was playing so well that his opposition were suspicious of him having a remote control in his pocket. Walker inflicted plenty of damage from start to finish, eventually recording a 15-shot win over Lucas Howell.
Meanwhile on the adjacent rink, Graeme Hemingway's rink was inflicting similar damage to Wayne Churchill thanks to some great team bowling from Sean Alderson, Nathan Chugg and Rod Zoon.
Churchill staged a late comeback alongside Amber Walker but it wasn't enough as Hemingway recorded a 15-shot win to level the scores. As the ends disappeared, the final rink saw Michael Sims and Eddie Walker do battle for the overall victory. Thankfully for Trevallyn, Sims carried a six-shot lead into the last end and scored two more to seal the overall win and a crucial 10 points.
Westbury held on to their top four position on the ladder with a victory over local rivals Deloraine on home soil.
Les Watts secured a six-shot win over John Samphier which would turn out to be the biggest margin for the game. Denise Middap is putting together another very strong season in her specialty lead role for Watts.
Julian Frost scraped home over David Heathcote by just two shots to keep their momentum going. Paul Lowery continued his recent run of form with another important win, this time over Keith Davis by four shots. Westbury will take plenty of momentum out of the win heading into the business end of the competition as they eye a top four finish in their first season back in the league after being promoted from Division 1.
Longford inflicted plenty of pain to the visiting Invermay side as they stretched their margin at the top of the ladder.
Jarrod Howard's rink is firing on all eight cylinders - their 30-shot margin over Kim Saunders put the overall beyond doubt early in the match. Mark Strochnetter followed suit with a 14-shot defeat of Clinton Daines. Daniel Baker suffered his second straight defeat as Chris Lee salvaged two points for the Swampies following their seven-shot win
