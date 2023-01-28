The Tasmanian Cricket League standings have continued to tighten up as teams vie for finals action.
Longford continued their winning ways against Western Tiers, while Trevallyn and Evandale both claimed important victories in close contests.
Perth won despite an early scare and they now look good odds to secure finals qualification with only four rounds remaining following this weekend.
Hadspen visited Trevallyn knowing victory would further cement their place in the competition's top four while the home side needed a win if they had hopes to play finals cricket.
Trevallyn were the better side to begin with, leaving Hadspen's batters in all sorts of trouble at 6-69.
Sameera Viswaranga continued on from his brilliant performance last week, however this time it was with the bat, scoring 53 off 75 and put on a 97-run partnership with Nick Price, who scored 47 of his own.
The introduction of Nicholas Garwood blunted Hadspen's revival, as he took 3-6 off nine deliveries to finish the innings at 180 all-out.
Matthew Kerrison (36 off 50) and Daniel Kirk (41 off 61) ensured the chase was a successful one for the home side, with their important fifth win of the season keeping them right in contention for a spot in the top four.
In one of the most important matches of the round in terms of finals qualification, Evandale hosted Legana in a high-scoring affair.
The Panthers had a 129-run second-wicket partnership thanks to Dave Grant's 66 and coach Jonty Manktelow, who led by example with his 97.
With the score looking as though it could've reached above 250, Legana fought back with three run-outs, including that of Manktelow, as Evandale's innings ended at 5-242.
Legana enjoyed some success of their own with the bat as Hayden Fenton (47) and Mike Dunn (65) combined for 88 runs.
However, they weren't able to keep up with the demanding run-rate, eventually falling short by 15 runs despite four batters scoring more than 30.
A top versus bottom clash which threatened to be a one-sided affair lived up to the billing as an undefeated Longford proved far too strong for the winless Western Tiers.
Longford's opening bowlers Babar Khan (3-12) and Richard Howe (2-15) were destructive from the outset to leave the visitors' score at 6-30.
Timothy Walker's 17 off 34 and Benjamin Morice's 12 off 31 provided brief resistance against the onslaught, however when Kyle Davey claimed two wickets during his four-over spell, any chance of reaching a defendable total was lost.
Requiring just 64 for victory, the league-leaders were not clinical in their chase, losing five wickets along the way.
Kieran Davey and Matthew Lawrence each scored 17, before Khan's two sixes in four balls sealed the victory.
Hosting Diggers, Perth appeared to be in serious trouble when the visitors had them at 8-93, largely thanks to the efforts of Adam Davie (4-27) and Mitchell Quarrell (3-25) who took seven wickets between them.
However, Diggers were unable to finish the job and were punished for it, with Andrew Rigby's 59 and Jamie Rigby's unbeaten 38 not only clawing Perth back into the contest, but putting them in a winning position as the team finished on 9-216.
Perth used the momentum they had garnered over Diggers in the second innings, with Matthew Rigby playing chief destroyer with figures of 3-31 from his eight overs, as well as claiming a run-out.
Diggers offered little resistance with the bat as Perth's bowlers rolled them for 96 to claim an unlikely 120-run victory.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
