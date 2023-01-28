Greater Northern Raiders men completed a solid performance to take the points at South Hobart Sandy Bay.
A week after limiting their hosts to 7-120 in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League two-dayer, Tim Coyle's men returned to complete the job with the bat, winning on first innings by two wickets.
This was despite the Sharks' tail wagging menacingly as they added another 50 runs to be all out for 150.
Tom Andrews finished with 24 off 27 and George Town's Gabe Bell made a patient 15 to set the Raiders a tricky target.
Sam O'Mahony completed excellent match figures of 4-41 as Jono Chapman (2-39), James Beattie (2-45) and Ben Spinks (2-36) each took multiple wickets.
A disciplined start to the chase produced strong partnerships of 31, 59 and 37 and laid the foundations for Raiders' win.
First-drop Alistair Taylor led the way with 62 runs off 107 balls which included his side's only six.
Opener Brayden DeVries provided support with 46 off 75 and, like Taylor, found the boundary rope five times.
The Raiders wobbled at 2-127, losing 5-20 and looked in danger of the match going the same way.
However, having delivered with the ball, O'Mahony proved equally adept with the bat, using up 51 deliveries waiting for the right balls to hit for his unbeaten 11 which ultimately got the side home.
Andrews also completed an excellent personal day with his team's best bowling figures of 3-49 while Bell chimed in with 2-33 and Caedence Kuepper 2-36.
Raiders return home next weekend with a Saturday-Sunday fixture at UTAS Stadium against North Hobart.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Lindisfarne edged proceedings against Glenorchy.
Having made 10-176, the visitors dismissed their hosts for just 14 less to claim the points before posting another 4-172.
Glenorchy's tail nearly won them the game, as Reece Williams (55 not out) and Josh Hartill (30 off 126) put on 89 for the last wicket.
Charlie Wakim added 41 not out to his first-innings contribution of 89.
Another tail-end partnership also came up agonisingly short as University defeated North Hobart.
Chasing University's 7-317 declared, the hosts were in all sorts when top scorer Jack White was dismissed for 90 at 8-206.
However, Iain Carlisle's 55 came off just 51 deliveries and included seven fours and a six while his partner Elliot Batchelor made a steadier 29 off 61, which also included two maximums.
Bradley Hope eventually claimed both and figures of 5-42 with the last wicket a third catch for former Test captain Tim Paine.
New Town chased down Clarence's 10-252 to win by three wickets, Hobart Hurricane Mitchell Owen making 59 before an unbeaten eighth-wicket partnership of 94 between Jesse (44*) and Tyler Willmott (46*).
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.