It's doubtful that anyone takes even remotely seriously these days, the adage that sport and politics shouldn't mix. For any such hope is forlorn and unrealistic.
And that's regardless of whether or not those involved want to play the nuanced and semantic games about what they actually mean - for that belief is always defined by the argument of the user at hand.
Despite its awareness that the vast majority of national Olympic committees are heavily dependent for their financial survival and team preparation on their national governments, the International Olympic Committee is known to suspend the membership of an NOC for excessive government interference.
Put simply, if sport and politics mix for the benefit of sport then it's fine but if it's the other way around it's not. And the definition of what is a benefit in this regard is, of course, - as defined by the IOC.
But even that can be a bit convenient - there is always a fair swag of appointments to the IOC and its commissions of government or former government ministers and officials and of royal families.
The same goes for international sporting federations, many of which are also happy to suspend national bodies for governmental interference - while the same time relying heavily on national and regional governments to host and fund the staging of their major championships and events.
In Australia, the AOC is fervently independent of government in its own operations - and to a very large degree also financially autonomous. But two points are worth observing.
A proportion of the AOC's coffers - and the same goes even more so for Commonwealth Games Australia - is based on substantial hosting fees paid by state governments for the right to host a Games.
And secondly - which is where the nuance and semantics comes in - the AOC never takes a backward step in advocating for greater funding from federal and state governments for its individual member sporting federations and for team preparations.
Nor is it known to refuse the significant donations which state and territory governments offer up at the time of Olympic team funding appeals.
There's nothing wrong with any of that - it's exactly the way things should work - although a more independent and permanently secure source of funding like a national sports lottery could be even better.
It's just to say that sport and politics are inevitably interwoven. Equally with professional sports - no better example than the heavy and ongoing expectation they have in Australia of all three tiers of government to invest in infrastructure for their benefit.
But to a different aspect of sport and politics that this week played out in both the stands at the Australian Open in Melbourne and in the boardroom of the IOC in Lausanne.
It's far from easy when it comes to matters of war - and it seems almost impossible even for the most deft of government leaders and sports supremoes to get it right.
The IOC issued on Wednesday a media missive entitled State of Solidarity with Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and Belarus, and the status of athletes from these countries.
Hard enough to get the headline done - let alone the content! It's six pages long - and with three main points.
It affirms that no international sports event should be organised or supported in Russia or Belarus; that the flags, anthems or colours of the two countries should not be allowed to be displayed at any sports event or meeting anywhere nor should their government officials be invited to anything.
Nothing new there and all pretty reasonable except when you are the likes of the Australia Open organisers this week and have to implement it.
There's no quibble with part two - confirming that all possible support should be given to the training, preparation and participation of Ukrainian athletes.
But it is the third point that predictably leaves a gulf in finding any sport of agreement - what to do about the participation in world events of athletes and officials with Russian or Belarusian passports.
Among the authorities, only World Athletics has an ongoing solution whereby Russians are banned since 2015 for a different reason - systematic doping. If only the IOC and other IFs had hopped on that train.
