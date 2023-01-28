The Tasmania JackJumpers will be looking to put Friday night's heavy defeat against the Sydney Kings to bed when they face the Perth Wildcats.
The 14-point home loss to the league leaders meant the JackJumpers fell from fourth to sixth in the NBL standings and were leapfrogged by the Wildcats in the process.
Coach Scott Roth was keen to forget about his side's second loss to the Kings this season. "They're just better than us, and [we] had no answer for them," he said. "We have to flip the page and move on quickly to another game on Sunday.
"[There are] some lessons to be learned, but at the end of the day, with two games left, we've just got to refocus quickly and regroup and have a good day tomorrow with some review, and then get ready to go Sunday."
Perth's visit to Hobart will be an occasion that is "bigger than basketball" according to forward Will Magnay.
"I think more importantly, this round for us being pride round, we also have our teal game on Sunday, which is massive for us," he said.
"We've got the teal game, which is helping one of our JackJumpers family in Jo Harris and the battle she's had with cancer and trying to raise as much money as we can and put our best foot forward for her and her family and everyone in Tasmania."
With just two games remaining, the clash at the Derwent Entertainment Centre will be pivotal in deciding both teams' playoff fates.
Both teams enter the match with 14 wins, and with the expected benchmark for playoff qualification being 15, there is a feeling that the JackJumpers will be desperate to turn around their performance for reasons on and off the court.
The home side has prevailed in both of their previous meetings.
Tasmania's final regular-season match will be a visit to the bottom-placed Illawarra Hawks.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
