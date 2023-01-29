Fires ravage Tasmanian homes, man charged with arson

A man charged with arson has been refused bail as fires continue to gut properties across the state.
Homes at both ends of the state were destroyed between Friday and Saturday night.
In Longford, a Burghley Street home was gutted when fire broke out about 1am on Saturday. It took crews from Launceston, Rocherlea, Longford, Perth and Cressy about an hour to control the blaze.
An ambulance attended the scene, and one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
The fire, which caused $600,000 damage, was found to be accidental.
Meanwhile, a 54-year-old Risdon Vale man has been charged after a fire destroyed a home in the state's South.
The fire, which fire authorities believe was deliberately lit, caused more than $400,000 damage to a property in Risdon Vale.
No-one was injured.
In a statement, Tasmania Fire Service said the man had also been charged for attempting to light a fire in another area.
"The man is known to the occupants of the residences and investigators believe this is a targeted attack," the statement read.
Another accidental fire destroyed a home in the state's South on Saturday night.
A Goodwins Road property in Mangalore, between Bagdad and Brighton, was fully alight when crews from three nearby stations arrived about 10.30pm.
The fire caused an estimated $400,000 damage.
The incidents follow a string of deliberately-lit fires earlier this month, which began with several blazes in Cataract Gorge.
Days later, a combined $550,000 damage was caused by a bin fire at Riverside Primary School and an overnight blaze at a disused Youngtown caryard.
TFS also attended a fire in Clarendon Vale in Hobart's eastern suburbs, on Saturday afternoon.
Grass on a vacant block in Saladin Circle caught fire on Saturday afternoon and spread to a number of nearby sheds.
The cause could not be determined.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
