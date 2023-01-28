Police don't care about speed danger in Mole Creek

Mole Creek Progress Association has been concerned about the speed limit through Mole Creek for several years.
With a school crossing in the middle of the town, speed limits are often ignored.
Not only are they ignored at the crossing but also through the town itself.
The Department of Infrastructure has been contacted to reduce the limit, with no result.
Unfortunately on Australia Day, a near fatality occurred at Mole Creek.
Prior to this accident, police were notified this vehicle had been speeding.
This often occurs in our town, with very poor response from the police.
We have been lobbying for a speed reduction and police presence for some time to no avail.
Thank God on Australia Day someone was looking after these kids.
We have had enough and something has to be done before we have a fatality.
Trudy Richards, President, Mole Creek Progress Association
Peter Doddy's confusion (The Examiner, January 28) is understandable as the 4.6 per cent of Tasmanians claiming Aboriginality, a higher proportion than on the mainland, is unsustainable.
In 1847 there were 44 Aboriginals comprising 12 men, 22 women, and only 10 young people of box sexes. It is unbelievable this could expand to over 23,000 only 174 years later.
Some, with sympathies for the Aboriginal cause, tick a box to show support but many others tick that box to gain unwarranted preferential medical and other services.
This not only makes medical attention to the general community more challenging but makes it more difficult to attend to those with genuine Aboriginal needs.
Non Aboriginals who tick a box to retire earlier with associated benefits also stress our social service system and make it more challenging for us all.
It is time for government to expect proof of heritage. Becoming Aboriginal by ticking a box is unacceptable.
John Coulson, Dilston
My son Chris has an acquired brain injury due to a one punch assault back in 2012.
Here in Tasmania, the NDIA has rolled out a trial of a new payment system. The system is not working, there are technical glitches that won't allow payments to be paid.
Our plan manager that our workers use to lodge invoices with, is unable to use the new system due to these "technical glitches".
I have contacted Bill Shorten, Minister for the NDIA, the NDIA hotline and have been told the same thing every day...we're working on it.
We're at a stage now that Christopher's care workers need to leave and find paid employment, leaving my husband and I unable to care for our son at home as we both have back injuries; this is why we have support workers.
Our support workers work for themselves. This is why they can't carry the burden of big service providers that have their own funds to cover their wages.
We will be left with no other option but to take Christopher to the LGH and hand him over to their care. This would crush us. Chris doesn't deserve this.
Our workers need to be paid but first the new system needs to be sorted now or revert back to the old way.
It's not good enough and it's causing everyone so much stress and anxiety. We need them to sit up and realise this before something terrible happens.
Christine Orgias, Mowbray
It appears PM Anthony Albanese and Premier Rocky have both visited their respective parliamentary libraries and found former P.M Ben Chifley and former Premier Robert Cosgrove policies (learning from history).
We oldies can remember when we had salaried doctors at our public hospitals and regional towns, can recall then-health minister 'Spot' R.J.D. Turnbull sending Launceston General Hospital secretary Bruce Griffiths to recruit medical practitioners in Britain. Derby, Beaconsfield, and Scottsdale had salaried GPs.
Brian P. Khan, Bridport
