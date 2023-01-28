Mat Harvey's first book was inspired by the stories he'd tell his young children.
The Honey the Witch in Which Witch Am I? is an illustrated, rhyming story encouraging children to work hard and never give up.
A young witch sets out to discover what magical talents she holds. With the help and support of her magical family, she faces a series of difficult challenges to find out what type of witch she is destined to become.
Mr Harvey, who lives in Launceston, said he would tell the story to his children about a witch trying to figure out what type of magic she holds.
"Each night the kids would bring a normal book and then ask me to make up a story on the spot," he said.
"It always had to rhyme and had to be funny."
Mr Harvey said he wasn't a naturally creative person, it just "evolved" from the stories he told his children at bedtime.
The graphics in the book were drafted by Mr Harvey and sent to a graphic designer to fine tune them.
Mr Harvey said his children were pushing him for a second book already.
"They're very excited and want a little bookstore outside the front of our house," he said.
Mr Harvey teased his next book would be about a wolf who can't howl but only baa.
"That will be called 'A Lone Wolf'", he said.
Mr Harvey has three stories almost completed including a twin tale and a story about a pet store wombat.
