The jump last year in drownings in Tasmania has focused attention on the number of community swimming pools that remain closed due to long-awaited upgrades or flood damage repairs, thus restricting swimming lessons, particularly for lower socio-economic families.
The closure of Glen Dhu pool in 2020 awaiting an upgrade and flood damage that forced the closure of Deloraine community pool last October has obliged recreational and learner swimmers to look elsewhere.
Labor MLC Josh Willie pointed these community pools were needed by the less well-off.
He said, "Private swimming lessons can be cost prohibitive for many families, especially during a cost of living crisis and perhaps a more targeted approach from government could support more families who need it."
His plea was echoed by a Launceston life saving expert. Launceston Life Saving Club secretary Geoff Lyons said the Glen Dhu pool needed to be e-opened, especially with a sudden increase in drownings.
The Department of Education offer a mandatory program for Year 3, 4 and 5 students and at-risk Year 6 students (optional) in Tasmanian government schools to participate in swimming and water safety instruction.
The Royal Life Saving Society Australia Tasmania branch receives funding through the Sport and Recreation State Grants Program to support the aquatic sector. Over the past two years this funding has helped provide Learn-to-Swim lesson subsidies to children in Out of Home Care.
During the 2021 election campaign, the Tasmanian Government committed $1.5 million towards the upgrading of Glen Dhu pool, and promised a further $1.95 million in the 2021-22 state budget, taking the total outlay to $3.45 million. The pool remains closed.
A government spokesperson said, "planning, including assessment of building and workplace health and safety compliance, is ongoing."
"Importantly, the swimming and water safety program continues to be delivered for students through the use of other swimming facilities in the region," the spokesperson said.
The other swimming facilities include the Launceston Church Grammar School and the Launceston Aquatic Centre. The aquatic centre reported an increase of patronage in September 2022.
Deloraine's community pool remains closed after being damaged in the October 2022 floods.
The pool is managed by Meander Valley Council. The floods caused damage to walls and flooring in the disabled toilets/baby change room, and the kiosk.
The pool's filters had to be replaced, the pumps have been cleared of debris, the pool filled, and water testing has been completed. It is set to re-open on January 31.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
