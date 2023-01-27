The Tasmania jackJumpers were not able to capitilise on a 11-point quarter-time lead in their NBL clash against the Sydney Kings at the Derwent Entertainment Centre.
Familiar foe Dejan Vasiljevic was instrumental for the visitors once again in Hobart, finishing with 24 points, while the hosts will rue their poor three-point shooting, hitting a dire 26 per cent as a team.
The JackJumpers were aggressive from the outset, forcing turnovers and hitting the offensive glass to claim the lead early.
The style of play was proving frustrating for the Kings, especially for coach Chase Buford who was given a behavioural warning and a technical foul within the first four minutes.
The fast start was capped off by a Rashard Kelly steal at half-court, who proceeded to land a ferocious dunk to give the home side a seven-point advantage.
Kelly's six points led the offensive production in the opening term for Tasmania, while their physical play had earned six fouls, including two from Sydney star Xavier Cooks, who was forced to sit on the bench for the majority of the quarter.
The ruthless defence that Scott Roth's side has become known for was also on show as they forced nine first-quarter turnovers.
Starting the second term with an 11-point deficit, the Kings looked to have a point to prove as they went on an 11-5 run to bring the margin back to five points.
Two triples from Vasiljevic caused a silence from the home crowd eerily familiar to the one from last season's grand final match in Hobart when he scored the match-winning shot.
The JackJumpers steadied, however the Kings eventually drew level before taking the lead for the first time since the opening bucket of the game.
The visitors would continue their domination as Tasmania's gameplay unraveled, and at half-time Sydney owned a 12-point lead thanks to a 37-14 second quarter.
Any words exchanged in the locker room seemed to have little impact for the JackJumpers, who remained uncomposed and inefficient going forwards, while the Kings continued to pile on the points, led by the Ant Army's number one villain Vasiljevic.
Tasmania's inability to put the ball in the net was highlighted in the final play of the third quarter, as they had three separate attempts which all missed before the siren finally sounded.
Having scored just four more points in the second and third term combined than they scored in the first, the JackJumpers were desperate to find their range with the game all but over already.
With both teams playing their second units, the game's intensity fizzled quickly as the Kings cruised home 14-point winners.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
