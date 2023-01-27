Right to know of a partner's violent past

Caveat emptor - translating from Latin as "buyer beware" - is the age-old rule applied to the purchase of property.
It means the onus is on a potential buyer to do their homework and ask the right questions, or risk making a decision they will later regret.
Consumer protection laws are a modern innovation that have provided greater comfort to buyers, including a responsibility in some cases for the seller to proactively disclose certain relevant information. That's all well and good when it comes to buying a house, but what if you are looking to begin a relationship with a new partner?
While it may seem an odd analogy, it's hard to argue that one shouldn't be as informed going into a new relationship as they would when making a major purchase. This is especially true when we consider the very real and very serious risk of family - or, specifically, intimate partner - violence.
For women, in particular, who are at the greatest risk of being assaulted - and worse - by a partner, or former partner, it is reasonable to want to know of a potential partner's past. Of course, asking someone if they have a history of violence may not be very safe, and the person answering may not be truthful. Still, a person about to enter a relationship should know if a prospective partner has a record of convictions for family violence, or for offences such as murder, or sexual assault.
That's the intent behind Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme introduced in the UK to give people the right to know if their partners have an abusive past. It was named after Clare Wood, who was murdered by her former partner; a man police knew to be dangerous.
Here, in Australia, NSW has shown support for such a law, and the Tasmanian government has committed to a feasibility study. Women and legal advocates say a right-to-ask scheme could prevent offenders from repeating their violent behaviour.
There are clearly some privacy concerns, particularly for those would-be partners being investigated, if the person making the inquiry has motivations other those stated.
If sufficient protections to prevent its abuse can be included, then, in principle, a disclosure scheme makes sense, and life safer for many women.
