Right to know of a partner's violent past

For women, in particular, who are at the greatest risk of being assaulted - and worse - by a partner, or former partner, it is reasonable to want to know of a potential partner's past. Of course, asking someone if they have a history of violence may not be very safe, and the person answering may not be truthful. Still, a person about to enter a relationship should know if a prospective partner has a record of convictions for family violence, or for offences such as murder, or sexual assault.

