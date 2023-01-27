The Examiner
Hot favourite Dunkel made to earn Launceston Guineas win

GM
By Greg Mansfield
January 27 2023 - 10:30pm
Victorian visitor Dunkel, ridden by Harry Coffey, won the $125,000 Launceston Guineas at Mowbray on Friday night. Picture by Getty Images
Trainer Adam Trinder talks to the media after Muscle Up's overdue win in a Tasbred bonus maiden.
Dianne Parish is interviewed after winning on $151 rank outsider American Jewel.

Red hot favourite Dunkel was given a run for his money but in the end his class prevailed in the $125,000 Launceston Guineas at Mowbray on Friday night.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

