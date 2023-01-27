It is "inexcusable" that 215 social housing homes are not available to be rented to needy Tasmanians because they are undergoing repairs, Opposition Leader Rebecca White said on Friday.
Her criticism came after the publication this week of the federal Productivity Commission's Report on Government Services, which revealed a jump in the amount of social housing not available for tenancy.
"There are 215 public housing properties that are sitting vacant because the government hasn't fixed them so they can't be inhabited. This is a travesty at a time when we have Tasmanians couch surfing or living in tents or homeless with their children," Ms White said.
"We know there are too many Tasmanians waiting for a place to call home and the government hasn't done enough to build the houses they promised."
But a Homes Tasmania spokesperson said it was normal practice for some homes to be "untenantable" during the transition from one tenant to the next.
"Untenantable dwellings in the [Report on Government Services] usually includes dwellings undergoing normal vacation maintenance processes," the spokesperson said.
The figures also reflected the difficulties during the present environment of securing the services of tradesmen able to carry out needed repairs, the spokesperson said.
"In this context untenantable does not mean they are in a state of dis-repair."
The Productivity Commission report also found a drop in the total number of public and community housing available.
According to the government, this difference was due to the Productivity Commission not including several hundred recently completed housing units.
Labor housing spokesperson Ella Haddad said the report was evidence of the government falling short of its housing goals.
"They are consistently falling well short of their own target of delivering the 1,000 homes needed per year to meet their 2023 target of 10,000 homes," she said.
"Their neglect has allowed the housing crisis in Tasmania to worsen."
This week, Matthew Pollock, chief executive officer of Master Builders Tasmania, said the state needed to build 3000 new homes per annum just to keep up with the forecast population growth.
The Centre for Population this month calculated that Tasmania's population will reach nearly 650,000 by 2033 - a figure it wasn't projected to reach until 2050 just five years ago.
Mr Pollock also said there had been an "alarming" fall in the number of building approvals, as well as 30 per cent drop in loan approvals to first-home buyers during 2022.
