South African artist James Webb is bringing a new installation of his work The Prayer to Mona Foma Launceston, and asked the community to be a part of it.
The Prayer will take recordings of prayers from different faith groups from around Tasmania, which will then be broadcasted simultaneously from 12 floor-based speakers.
Each speaker is spaced out from each other a 16 metre long by four metre wide red carpet and plays its own playlist of recordings made in the city it's created in.
"When you enter you hear all these voices at the same time," Mr Webb said.
"You can listen to all the speakers at once like some kind of extraordinary choir, or by kneeling down you can listen to an individual speaker clearly."
"One is never taken out of the context of the many; you're in a changing soundscape."
Mr Webb said he grew up during apartheid in South Africa where everyone was separated by religion and race.
"In the post-1994 democratic period I started getting very curious about finding different religious groups and orienting myself in the city of Cape Town," Mr Webb said.
"While I was working in an advertising agency, I used my lunch breaks to contact different churches, mosques, and synagogues and was able to do audio recordings of prayer."
Mr Webb has produced 11 installments since his first version in 2000 in Cape Town.
He said each instalment was unique to the town he showcases the work in.
"I enter the city with an empty external hard drive and with the help of a producer, build the project from whoever says yes," Mr Webb said.
"It could only happen with the generosity of the people here."
He said The Prayer opens up topics in the community, of which religion is very connected.
"What often surprises people is the number of different religions that are found in that city," he said.
"It's a very big network that's generated through the project."
Mr Webb said it often evoked a spiritual feeling in himself.
"Often it's a feeling of humanity through the generosity of people. This couldn't happen without other people and it relies on connections," Mr Webb said.
"There's something about that bond between people that spirituality can create; we see it in any kind of organisation of people where people are linked.
"We've all had some kind of religious experience and each of us comes to the installation with our own ideas."
He said he's interested in the creation of a community.
"Even if it's one that only lasts for the duration of the exhibition, it's quite lovely when art brings people together."
In his most recent version in Chicago, 252 people participated in the recordings.
"In total there was about nine hours of footage," Mr Webb said.
Mr Webb is currently seeking contributions for The Prayer.
"We started recording here on Thursday and we're on quite a roll but we're hoping to get lots of people involved."
"It doesn't need to be a Rabbi or Priest, it can be someone with a spiritual past who is willing to share."
"It's about bringing people together so many voices can be heard."
People who wish to contribute to The Prayer can contact Mona Foma project producer Kat Traill at kat.traill@mona.net.au or call the Mona office at 03 6277 978.
The Prayer runs from February 17 to 19 February from 1pm-4.30pm as part of the Old Tafe Sessions.
Tickets are free but must be registered online at Mona Foma's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
