The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Further repairs needed on Elephant Pass

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
January 28 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A project team continues to work on Elephant Pass with the stretch of road to remain closed until mid-March. Picture by RoadsTas

The timeline to repair and reopen Elephant Pass has been extended.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.