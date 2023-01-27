The timeline to repair and reopen Elephant Pass has been extended.
The Department of State Growth confirmed the date had pushed beyond the original February deadline to mid-March to complete additional repairs on newly identified sites.
"While the road has been closed, we have taken the opportunity to do further inspections of the road and found three further sites which need repairs," the department said.
"Our contractor has been working hard since St Marys Pass was closed in October, with the same project team now working on Elephant Pass. The project team has made great progress on the repairs at the initial site, and once finished, will move on to the newly identified sites."
Local assess to properties on Elephant Pass Road has been maintained, however access from the Tasman Highway to St Marys is via Esk Main Road.
C&D IGA owner Dana Smith said Elephant Pass hadn't directly impacted her business in the way it had when St Marys Pass had.
"To me and my business it hasn't had a big impact, but there's no doubt it impacts people living in that direction," she said.
When the pass re-opened business doubled.- Nicole Mathers
She flagged concerns over the impact its closure would have on families relying on the route for the school bus.
State Growth said further information regarding school bus services would be circulated before the start of term.
The closure of Elephant Pass on January 3 came after the reopening of St Marys Pass on December 19.
Maple on Main owner Nicole Mathers said her cafe business had felt the impact of last year's closure, unlike that of Elephant Pass.
"When the pass re-opened business doubled," she said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
