Strong Pilates has found a new Launceston home after strong community backing.
The reformer pilates studio, owned by Ulverstone's Danielle and Brent Capel, started classes at its York Street venue on January 7.
Mrs Capel was excited to bring the full experience of the workout to her members.
"We're really grateful for the support from the Launceston community," Mrs Capel said.
"Many stuck around while we couldn't use music or mics, so they deserve that full experience we want to set out for the."
The studio was unable to use music or for instructors to use microphones at their previous venue on Cameron Street.
Mrs Capel said council enforcement notices meant they had to turn the music off, and said instructors had to strain their voices to address classes of around 20 people.
She said they had worked with council planners to abide by the conditions of their development application before opening.
City of Launceston chief executive Michael Stretton said a condition of the permit issued for the pilates studio was no amplified music or sound.
"Ultimately, this was a disappointing outcome for the Council, the now relocated pilates studio, and the affected neighbouring property owners," Mr Stretton said.
Now located above and flanked by gyms, Mrs Capel said her business suited the general hustle of the area.
"Everything is looking really positive. Not only for our clients and members, but also for our staff, we are extremely grateful for them and how they've adjusted and definitely put themselves on the line," she said.
She said the York Street move had also created opportunities to run classes at new times, including lunch time classes. Mrs Capel was positive on Strong Pilates' future.
"We want to get as many people in to experience the vibe and committed here, and to prove to council we are adding something positive to the Launceston community."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
