An otherworldly, sci-fi inspired solo dance from creative associate at Tasdance and choreographer Amber McCartney will leave audiences perplexed and captivated at this year's Mona Foma.
Baby Girl, a production from Tasdance, explores the performance of a figure caught between their body's original memories and the persona of a new, alien-like being.
Ms McCartney said it began with a prosthetic she made of her face.
"Basically the work explores a disguise," Ms McCartney said.
"There's this collision of human and alien where I drain myself of my memories, personality and humanness to attempt to fill out my flesh suit with something as other."
She said the title Baby Girl was symbolic of rebirth.
"It draws on my own experience as a female and has a nod to 1990s nostalgia which also inspired the costume," Ms McCartney said.
She said the performance was for anyone who was open to seeing the human body in a new way.
READ MORE: Stay on controversial bridge demolition
"I hope it sparks imagination and allows people to think about what else or who else they can be," she said.
She said Mona Foma was the perfect festival for her 40 minute long solo piece.
"Mona Foma has always been music focused and sound is just as important as the movement and the costume."
She said masks were a recent incorporation into her dancing.
"I'm interested in augmenting my body and creating objects that can almost make a hybrid human," Ms McCartney said.
"My practice is very much focused on foreign movement; I really want to be something else."
"I love innovative movement and sensation, so the alien aspect and my love of sci-fi and body horror are huge influences."
Originally from NSW, Ms McCartney studied dance in Melbourne before moving to Tasmania.
"I feel incredibly supported by Tasdance so it means a lot to me to present work on behalf of them," Ms McCartney said.
Artistic director of Tasdance Adam Wheeler said Ms McCartney's work was an examination of self and human.
"I think that's the great thing about sci-fi is it allows us to examine the human condition from arm's length, and Amber's work does that," Mr Wheeler said.
"It's a bit creepy, beautiful, sad, devastating but also romantic all at the same time."
"We're really privileged to get to commission her first solo work."
He said it was important to push audience perceptions.
"There's one thing about having what I call junk food art or entertainment where we sit on the couch, watch Netflix and relax."
"But as an arts company, it's integral we create works that allow us to reflect on ourselves and challenge us a little bit.
"Come and see these works, you may not be sure what you're getting yourself into but I guarantee you're going to enjoy it."
Baby Girl premiers February 24 to 26 at Nolan Gallery, Mona in Hobart.
Tickets can be purchased online through Mona Foma's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.