Mona Foma dance will blur the lines between human and alien

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated January 27 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 1:49pm
Creative associate at Tasdance and choreographer Amber McCartney as her alter ego 'Baby.' Picture by Paul Scambler

An otherworldly, sci-fi inspired solo dance from creative associate at Tasdance and choreographer Amber McCartney will leave audiences perplexed and captivated at this year's Mona Foma.

