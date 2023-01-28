"For two days of solid, hard cricket you wouldn't think it would come down to the last half an hour and that's what makes two-day cricket so great for especially all us older players who have been around a while. We can see it happening and can read the game a bit better."
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell had sweat on his brow after a big day in the field but you could see he'd loved the drawn contest against Mowbray at Invermay Park on Saturday.
Riverside, who declared overnight on 9-268, were well positioned against the Eagles in their Cricket North two-dayer.
But Mowbray showed fight to reach 8/249 and share the points.
It was an enthralling final hour with the Eagles needing 77 runs.
They looked on top with Lachlan Dakin (52) and James Storay (32) cruising along at the crease.
But soon after, Dakin drove to mid-off and was pouched by Jack Colgrave off Lyndon Stubbs (5-220).
Joel Proctor picked up the baton and ran well between the wickets with Storay before he was caught behind on 18.
Storay was eventually caught by Stubbs in the deep with 15 minutes to go.
The pace of the game changed dramatically in the final overs as Mowbray's Jackson O'Toole and Sam Artis knuckled down and played for the draw.
Mowbray captain Luke Scott provided insight into their strategy in the closing overs.
"We were talking internally about being able to bat a day out. It's something our younger batting group hasn't done for some time now," he said.
"So we looked towards that and it got to the point where the risk/reward of maybe our tailend probably weren't going to be able to get 25 off a couple of overs.
"So it was just lock down and take the draw."
Mowbray felt they were a sniff heading into the match and started well with Scott (32) and fellow opener Clark (28) putting on 60 runs.
Riverside's Alex Townend brought them both unstuck, trapping Scott adjacent and having Clark caught behind.
But the Eagles soared ahead with Dakin and Aaron Hughes putting on 91 runs between them.
"We set ourselves to bat for the day, we wanted a couple of partnerships, which we were able to get through Aaron and Dakes and Lachie Clark batted very well at the start," Scott said.
"So we had a couple of partnerships to get the day started.
"We set ourselves a goal of trying to get 120-130 in the last session with some wickets in hand and ultimately we lost a couple of wickets and had to shut up shop towards the end of the day.
"We're really happy to get that close so there's some real positives for us but we were not able to scrape over the line."
Scott is hoping his team can back up with another strong batting performance against Westbury at Ingamells Oval this next fortnight.
Mackrell wasn't surprised by Mowbray's fighting effort.
"It was a good wicket out there so 270 was a strong total. It was a total that we still had to bowl well and execute our plans," he said.
"Today ended up being a cracking game but unfortunately we couldn't quite execute what we wanted to.
"We've got a lot to build on over the next few weeks."
He said the Blues dropped crucial catches.
"But that's the way two-day cricket goes sometimes," he said.
"We've just got to make sure we're switched on for those full overs and take all our chances because it's only little moments that can really decide winning or losing."
Townend was the standout bowler with 4-55 from 20 overs.
"He really battled hard all day and his figures reflect that. He had a lot of swings and misses too - a lot of close calls," Mackrell said.
The Blues now have a bye.
Meanwhile, Launceston were too strong for Westbury at Ingamells Oval.
They started day two on 1-64 with the Shamrocks defending 160.
The Lions' Sam Elliston-Buckley, who was 50 not out and Max Dowling, who was unbeaten on eight runs, resumed at the crease.
They combined for a further 67 runs before Elliston-Buckley, who was the best of the batsmen, fell four runs short of a century.
His 96 from 117 balls, which featured 10 fours and one six, got the Lions to a match-winning position.
The Lions were 2-131 and Ben Humphrey kept the train chugging forward.
He and Dowling took Launceston past the Shamrocks' total before Dowling (47) nearly reached a half century but was caught by Daniel Murfet off Kieren Hume's bowling.
Westbury continued to battle hard when the result was beyond doubt and got Jackson Miller (duck), George Maguire (12) and Nikhil Bhatkar (7) out cheaply.
"Max and Sam batted really well this morning, they were very mature in the way they went about it and set the game up nicely for us," Launceston coach Andy Gower said.
"We struggled in the second session. Westbury bowled pretty well and bogged us down a bit with really good bowling and good field placements.
"We struggled to get through that session and they took six or seven wickets. We would have liked to have scored more runs but it is what it is and we'll take the win."
Top-placed Launceston have won the first two matches of their two-day campaign.
"We're in a pretty good spot, we don't think we're playing our best cricket yet," Gower said.
"With the ball last week, we had to really grind it out after they got off to a pretty good start.
"The boys bounced back well in the middle session to do what Westbury did today and contain the four-balls and really work on line and length and get some wickets.
"With the bat, we've just got to get more out of our middle order. Sam and Max batted well but we've just got to go on and be looking to score 300-plus to be a real threat come finals time."
Westbury made 1-140 in their second batting innings with Nathan Parkin (76) and skipper Daniel Murfet (61) finishing unbeaten.
Murfet said his side bowled well considering the conditions.
"It was a flat wicket that was good for batting. To be able to bowl really consistent areas and create chances I thought was good for us," he said.
"We did that through building pressure bowling some dot balls."
Murfet felt the game was lost on day one.
"We've got to be able to apply ourselves a lot better and it comes down to our mental application," he said.
"I think playing on wickets like we have here out at Westbury the last couple of seasons, it's pretty similar most weeks.
"If you get a new wicket, it's really good to bat on and it's probably good for a couple of weeks.
"We need to apply ourselves mentally to be able to put a bit of pride on our wicket and not slip up and lose focus and give an opportunity to take a wicket."
Launceston play South Launceston at NTCA no. 1 in round three of the two-dayers.
