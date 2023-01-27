Final Marinus decision not until late 2024

Barry Neilsen (Letters, Jan 22) asked about the timing of the tender release and Final Investment Decision (FID) for Marinus Link.
Major infrastructure projects normally go through a competitive tender process ahead of a FID to get the best price and update the project cost estimate and business case.
We have not made any commitment to the tenderers that the project will proceed. We will be able to secure cable and converter station equipment if and when the project is approved.
Interconnectors are in high demand worldwide - there is a long wait list for the specialised, key equipment needed to build Marinus Link.
This is largely because of coal generators retiring and the energy crisis in Europe.
The FID in December 2024 is the point at which the Australian, Tasmanian and Victorian governments do a final assessment of the project.
At this point Marinus Link will need to have everything lined up, including being able to sign contracts for essential equipment.
Craig Moody, Executive Manager - Program Management, Marinus Link
Prior to 1994, Australia Day was celebrated with much goodwill and little or no angst on the last Monday in January. Naturally, once every seven years this fell on January 26.
Incidentally, and whilst not the origins of Australia Day, January 26, 1949, was when we all became Australian, rather than British, citizens.
Until a universally accepted and significant date emerges, why don't we just revert to the pre-1994 situation as an interim measure?
Whilst January 1 (when Australia became a nation in 1901) has been suggested, it has the disadvantage of becoming lost as a celebration of the great country in which we live in the Christmas/New Year festivities.
For example, if we become a republic at some stage, that date might be the future long term solution to celebrate Australia Day.
Barry Neilsen, New Town
I was totally confused by the sight of a lady as white as myself with lovely blonde hair, with a stripe of brown paint across her forehead, and a clenched fist in the air.
Who was she representing? Surely not the Indigenous Culture.
I hope one day we can all love each other as equals, as great Australians.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
Whilst it is a great initiative to give free tours to people with a Tasmanian drivers' licence, many Tasmanians do not drive and have no licence.
Hopefully the Tasmanian Government Personal Identification card would also be accepted for these people. It has photo ID and surely just as good as a licence.
James Moore, Evandale
