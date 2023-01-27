The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Police book 35 motorists in state's North on Australia Day

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated January 27 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police issue warning after booking 35 motorists in state's North

Tasmania Police will have a strong presence on the roads this weekend after 35 motorists were booked in the state's North on Australia Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.