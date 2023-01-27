Police issue warning after booking 35 motorists in state's North

Tasmania Police will have a strong presence on the roads this weekend after 35 motorists were booked in the state's North on Australia Day.
No drivers were booked for drink driving as police issued 176 random breath tests across Bridport, St Helens, and the Midlands, Esk and Tasman Highways.
However, 29 motorists were nabbed for speeding, one was caught using a mobile phone, and another driving through a red light.
Two motorists were found driving unregistered vehicles, and another two vehicles were hit with defect notices.
Inspector Ruth Orr said officers would again be out in force again this weekend as part of a commitment to help reduce crashes following Tasmania's 51 road deaths in 2022.
"With more motorists traditionally on the roads at coastal locations on the weekend following Australia Day, our officers will be continuing road policing activities to improve driver behaviours and remove unsafe motorists and vehicles from the roads," she said.
"Police will continue to do everything they can to prevent crashes on our roads, and it's important drivers do the right thing on the roads to help us keep everyone safe."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.