A right to know of their violent past

Caveat emptor - translating from Latin as "let the buyer beware" - is the age-old rule applied to the purchase of property.
It means the onus is on a potential buyer to do their homework and ask the right questions of the owner so that they don't make a decision that they will later regret.
Consumer protection laws are a modern innovation that have provided greater comfort to buyers, including a responsibility in some cases for the seller to proactively disclose certain relevant information.
That's all well and good when it comes to buying a house, but what if you are looking to begin a relationship with a new partner?
While it may seem an odd analogy, it's hard to argue that one shouldn't be as informed going into a new relationship as they would when making a major purchase.
This is especially true when we consider the very real and very serious risk of family - or, specifically, intimate partner - violence.
For women, in particular, who are at the greatest risk of being assaulted and worse by a partner, or former partner, it is perfectly reasonable to want to know of their past.
Of course, asking someone if they have a history of violence may not be overly safe, and they may not be truthful.
Still, you surely should know if your perspective partner - perhaps someone you might be considering sharing a home with - has a record for family violence convictions, or for such offences as murder, manslaughter, sexual assault or stalking.
That's the intent behind Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, which was introduced in the UK to give people the right to know if their partners have an abusive past.
It was named for Clare Wood, who was murdered by her former partner; a man police knew to be dangerous.
Here, in Australia, New South Wales has shown support for such a law, and the Tasmanian government has committed to a feasibility study.
Women and legal advocates say a right to ask scheme could prevent offenders from repeating their violent behaviours.
There are admittedly some privacy concerns that will need to be worked through, but, in principle, it makes sense.
We all have a fundamental right, after all, to be safe in our homes.
