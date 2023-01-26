Police raid Central Highlands property

Forty police officers and Natural Resources and Environment rangers raided a property in the Central Highlands early on Friday morning as part of an drug and firearms investigation.
A 33 year-old London Lakes man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and bailed to appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court on March 8.
Senior Sergeant John Parker said the searches yielded "significant quantities of cannabis", as well as stolen property valued at approximately $50,000.
"At least five others will also be charged on summons," said Senior Sergeant Parker.
The investigation is continuing.
