Model Code of Conduct passed, as well as committee code

City of Launceston councillors have passed both the model code of conduct for councillors and also the code of conduct for special committee members.
The councillors code of conduct must be adopted within three months of an election under the Local Government Act.
The adoption was "procedural" with more work to be done for a standard code of conduct by the Tasmanian Government as the Local Government Act is reviewed.
The code contains several parts covering decision-making, conflict of interests that are not pecuniary, use of office, use of resources, use of information, gifts and benefits, relationships with community, councillors and council employees, and representation.
The code for special committee members sets out the standards of behaviour expected in special committee meetings and the performance of work for or in connection with that committee.
Councillors supported the codes of conduct but raised some questions.
Councillor Tim Walker was concerned that debating "with some vigour" might be misconstrued as inappropriate or disrespectful.
"That is a part of our job ... when you're asking for progress or change, sometimes you have to iterate that point that be construed as too forceful," he said.
The model code and standard will be reviewed and worked on by the Tasmanian Government throughout 2023.
"It's probably best not to put significant efforts on this task given we are going to be part of that review over the course of next few months which is why it has been brought forward with no change," chief officer Michael Stretton said.
Alison Foletta
