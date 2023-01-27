The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Model code adopted until changes made by local government review

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
January 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Model Code of Conduct passed, as well as committee code

City of Launceston councillors have passed both the model code of conduct for councillors and also the code of conduct for special committee members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.