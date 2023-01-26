The Examiner
Northern players selected for Tas

January 26 2023 - 5:30pm
Lucy Cooper will represent Tasmania. Picture By Rod Thompson

Lucy Cooper and Oliver Stebbings will represent the Northern region at Sydney's under-21 hockey national championships in March.

