Northern players selected for Tas

Lucy Cooper and Oliver Stebbings will represent the Northern region at Sydney's under-21 hockey national championships in March.
Stebbings, who plays for Launceston City, will compete in the men's competition, while Cooper, who plys her trade for Queechy Penguins, will feature for the women.
For Cooper, the selection is yet another accomplishment in 2023, after the 20-year-old was awarded player of the tournament while competing with a Queensland scratch team at the under-21 indoor hockey national championships.
The selection of Stebbings will come as no surprise to anyone who followed The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards, where he was nominated for male athlete of the year.
Ashby Bingham, Vincent Harman, Ruben Hoey, Keenan Johnson, Max Johnstone, Max Larkin, Magnus McCausland, Michael McDevitt, Tyler McDonald, Lachie Murfet, Luke Palmer, Sam Payne, Oscar Pritchard, Oliver Pritchard, Lachlan Rogers, Oscar Sproule, Oliver Stebbings, Harry Winch.
Aleda Bayley, Phillida Bridley, Maddison Brooks, Taylor Brooks, Lily Bushby, Lauren Canning, Madison Clark, Lucy Cooper, Beth Dobbie, Giselle Fernandez, Zayna Jackson, Isabelle Kruimink, Ellie McDonald, Emma O'Grady, Emily Rockefeller, Amber Sargent, Camila Vaughan.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
