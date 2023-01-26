Farmers and land owners are being urged to protect their properties from blazes.
Wet conditions in spring, and a dry summer has raised the threat of grass fires across the North.
Tasmania Farmers and Graziers Association president Ian Sauer said there was a lot of fuel for fires to burn very quickly.
"For farms and the general public, you've got to get rid of dry grass around assets, such as sheds, water tanks and houses," Mr Sauer said.
With the soil index suggesting a very dry February, he predicted the next six weeks would pose "fairly nasty" fire weather.
Mr Sauer said it wasn't uncommon for such a fire hazard for the time of year, however did warn it had to be managed to prevent disaster.
READ MORE: Leadership in pandemic honoured
"The best way to mitigate fire is to reduce the fuel load, reduce the grass around goods by slashing and mowing," he said.
He suggested clearing along fence lines, and having access to paddocks grazed right down to be able to move livestock safely in an emergency.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.