The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Veteran pacer wins St Marys Cup at only ninth race start

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated January 26 2023 - 9:18pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rohan Hillier gives a victory salute with his whip as he wins the St Marys Cup on Windy Hanover at Carrick on Thursday. Picture by Stacey Lear
Windy Hanover with his connections after winning the St Marys Cup. Picture by Stacey Lear
Rebel Factor (Siggy Carr) wins early this season. Brendon McCoull will ride the rising star in the Ladbrokes Stakes.

It was the legendary Bart Cummings that once said 'patience is the cheapest thing in racing ... and the least used'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.