It was the legendary Bart Cummings that once said 'patience is the cheapest thing in racing ... and the least used'.
One person who has used it, almost to an extreme, is Fingal harness owner-breeder Vern Woods who took out Thursday's $14,000 St Marys Cup at Carrick with Windy Hanover.
Woods has shown amazing patience with the nine-year-old who was having only his ninth start when he won, and survived a protest, in the race postponed from New Year's Day.
Windy Hanover had won only one race previously - at Burnie a month earlier - and benefited from a decision to change the St Marys Cup from a 70-or-better front to a 50-or-better.
It's doubtful whether too many country cups, anywhere, have been won by a horse with just one previous victory to its credit.
"I haven't heard of it happening before," Woods said, after Windy Hanover, trained and driven by Rohan Hillier, got home by 2m over Dapper with Stevie Jolt 4.8m away third.
Woods explained that the son of Cardmaster Hanover and Miss Windy had been so lightly raced due to injury and his size.
"He hurt himself when he was a little fella - he took off and crashed pretty hard one day when I was jogging him in the paddock.
"After that, it was just a matter of giving him time to grow up.
"Our mares are only little so we let their progeny have time to grow and develop.
"But I actually think little horses are better than the big ones."
Woods started off training Windy Hanover himself but decided to send him to Hillier because the trainer had had success with his full brother Top Hanover.
"Horses out of that mare are hard to get going but Rohan got Top Hanover going lovely and we haven't got a track up there any more so I sent him this one as well, ' the owner explained.
"Rohan reckons this horse has got a lot of speed."
Woods is hoping that his first St Marys Cup win will quieten his brother Robert.
"I've won two Scottsdale Cups but I could never win the St Marys Cup whereas Robert has won it twice and he's been giving it to me saying 'I'm the top trainer' so this might put an end to his tormenting," Woods said.
The Australia Day meeting produced a good mix of winners with nine individual drivers winning races and six individual trainers.
Leading trainer Ben Yole won four races with Lalibela, Check In, Sea Hawke and Hot Embers.
Neville Rattray and Mark Jones won the heats of the Trainers Encouragement Pace which has a final on Sunday week.
6- ERIC BEAN ST MARYS CUP, 2650m: 4.00 fav. WINDY HANOVER (V Woods' br h 9 yrs Cardmaster Hanover - Miss Windy. Trainer: R Hillier) fr (R Hillier) 1, 8.50 Dapper fr (B Miller) 2, 10.00 Stevie Jolt fr (B Davis) 3. Then followed: 11.00 Spot On, 6.50 Stormy Sanz 10m, 13.00 Iden Black Prince, 16.00 Margarets Clan, 31.00 Mays Place 10m, 13.00 Iam The Real Thing, 6.00 Ranieri, 21.00 Smooth Deal 10m, 150.000 Whatta Good Reason. 2m, 4.8m. 2:03.0. Protest second against first dismissed.
Co-trainer Trent Wells is hoping a minor setback might prove a blessing in disguise for smart galloper Rebel Factor when he contests Friday night's $75,000 Ladbrokes Stakes at Mowbray.
The five-year-old was all set to take on The Inevitable in the Tasmanian Stakes in Hobart three weeks ago until a foot abscess forced a change of plan.
"I noticed it in the afternoon when I was doing his yard - he was following me around and was a bit proppy," Wells said.
"He had an abscess bruise in his hoof which never actually came out but he was fine two days later.
"He didn't miss any significant work and it could turn out to be a blessing.
"It means he only has to come back from 1400m to 1200m for this week's race.
"It would have been a lot harder if he'd gone to Hobart, run over 1600m against The Inevitable, then had to drop back to 1200m after a gutbuster."
Wells said Rebel Factor was now "right to go".
"He's just drawn a terrible gate but one thing I've learned is that barrier draws don't worry trainers as much when they've got a good jockey," he said.
"And we've certainty got that."
Rebel Factor will be ridden by Brendon McCoull whose three rides on the gelding have produced two wins and a second.
McCoull has also ridden race favourite Bello Beau in all but one of his nine starts but didn't have to make a choice between the two horses.
Bello Beau has only 55kg under the weight-for-age scale which is well out of McCoull's range.
Wells believes Rebel Factor will need a little bit of luck in running but is confident he can win if he gets it.
"There looks to be plenty of speed in the race so it will just be whether he can get a little bit of cover and a drag into the race," the trainer said.
"If he has to come around a big field, he might end up being the unlucky horse.
"But they will have to run well to beat him."
Team Wells also has former Newmarket Handicap winner Gee Gee Secondover in the race, with apprentice Taylor Johnstone to ride.
"He's probably past his best but the race will be run to suit him," Trent said.
"He's drawn 1 and we'll try to have the last crack at them - it will just depend on whether he can get a gap over the last 100m."
Rebel Factor was a clear favourite at one stage of betting on Thursday before punters rallied late to Bello Beau.
The class three-year-old, to be ridden by Victorian jockey Harry Coffey, went from $3.10 to $3.80 but was then crunched back into $2.70 with tab.com.au.
It will be only the fourth time Coffey has ridden for trainer Adam Trinder in the past 12 months and his score so far is two wins and a second.
Rebel Factor eased from $3.30 to $3.90 while Turk Warrior firmed from $6.00 to $4.20.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
