There'll be plenty at stake when fourth-placed Evandale Panthers meet sixth-ranked Legana at Morven Park in TCL premier league round 14 on Saturday.
To use a footy term, it presents as a classic 'eight-point game' for both teams with only five one-day rounds remaining.
The Panthers, on 26 points, have the chance to broaden the gap between themselves and the Durhams while Legana, on 20 points, have an opportunity to stay in the finals hunt.
The Durhams are coming off a 50-run win against Diggers last weekend.
Most batsmen reached double figures, including skipper Hayden Fenton's 42 off 48 and Adam Bourke's 38 off 49.
Meanwhile, the Panthers will be fresh from their bye.
The Trevallyn, Hadspen fifth versus second battle is another one full of intrigue.
The Chieftains have found their groove with two strong victories to start 2023.
Openers Adam House (79 off 78) and Nathan Balym (66 off 116) put on a 165-run partnership before Sameera Viswaranga snagged 6-31 against ACL last weekend.
Fifth-placed Trevallyn are sandwiched between Evandale Panthers and Legana on the table with 22 points.
In what shapes as a must-win, Trevallyn will be looking to lift their run rate after their 137 was easily reeled in by Longford in round 13.
Opener Matthew Kerrison was their best last Saturday with 28 runs.
Third-ranked Perth will be looking to continue their four-match winning streak when they face the eighth-placed Diggers.
The Demons comfortably accounted for Western Tiers last weekend with Zakhan Nizar whacking seven boundaries on his way to 66 off 41 balls.
Jake Smith contributed 3-21 with the ball.
The Diggers' Lockie Mitchell will be looking to back up after he smacked 44 against Legana a week ago.
And Longford will be chasing their 11th straight triumph when they meet ninth-placed Western Tiers at Cressy.
Western Tiers opener Mark Cooper has been in form with scores of 45 and 41 in the past fortnight.
ACL have the bye.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
