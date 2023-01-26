Diggers clearing land ready for subdivision is only one part of the growth ready to hit George Town.
Tas City Building recently made a start on the construction of a 47-lot subdivision on Agnes Street and confirmed many lots had already been sold with only a few left on the market.
George Town mayor Greg Kieser said Tas City Building's site was one of a number on the books.
He estimated there were more than 300 buildings underway on subdivided blocks, including an affordable housing development on North Street.
"The key thing for us is George Town municipality is now signaling that a correction is going on with the supply of housing," Cr Kieser said.
"There has also been a value correction from the pulp mill era and some very strong growth rates on average."
Future projects proposed for the region to boost jobs at Bell Bay and with hydrogen production, Cr Kieser said was having a positive impact on future job creation.
He also pointed to broader tourism as employment boosts to the region.
"To have over 300 buildings underway and close to 500 lots of subdivision in progress - we're over the moon. There's a strong air of positivity in the community," Cr Kieser said.
He said there was also commercial growth supporting the need for more housing and drawing more people into the area.
"We have 1.2 jobs for every working person," he said.
"It's a good place to come and settle to raise a family."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
