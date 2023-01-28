As you age you get grumpier, slower, more confused and intolerant.
Publicly you're reclining gracefully into the twilight.
Privately you're still at war, with the hedonistic, forever-young hoons driving you crazy.
I am an intolerant motorist.
I want everyone but me to be patient, so that the road is a soft grey ribbon stretching out ahead and always carrying me gently.
Years ago an impatient psycho tailgated me on the way to work, so closely I couldn't see his grill.
It was early, so I stopped my car and challenged him, and he went ballistic.
Let's call it the capsule syndrome, when nothing else matters as the youthful, ruthless hoons parade down the highway like their ancient forebears once did in chariots.
Australia and the US were stuck in Vietnam when I got my driver's licence, which unlocked a new world of adolescent freedoms, like goodbye buses and hello girls.
As the years motored by the novelty calmed down and I settled into the role of a meek motorist waiting for the next pyscho and the next stampede.
I gradually grew more intolerant of other vehicles although I had no grasp of the humans behind them.
My anger flashed at the sight of a sinister apparition at the wheel, partially obscured by tinted windows and reflecting sunlight.
The behaviour of these chariots of fire and brimstone makes me count myself lucky I'm not like them.
I don't weaponise the road like they do.
Me, the doddery driver must see the highway clear of vehicles as far as the eye can see in both directions before I'll enter a thoroughfare.
But the road rogues will charge into the highway, forcing you to brake hard, but they don't care.
They know in most cases you will.
Most vehicles give way at roundabouts.
A significant number breeze through the roundabout in front of you, staring straight ahead and leaving you to clean up, like braking hard, pounding the horn and yelling all manner of things to the villain, who by this stage is a hundred or so metres away.
When motorists do give way, I'm so relieved I give them a kind wave.
But the capsule mutants take it to the next level when they will suddenly pull out from the kerb without indicating or looking.
More braking and honking, but they've gone seconds later, feigning ignorance of my frustration.
Now, they're back on the highway passing lanes, dawdling along cleverly at 70km/h, but when you calmly overtake them the fire inside them burns hot as they speed up and force you into a race for the sign that says "overtaking lane ends in 500m".
When they're merging into a highway from a slip lane most other motorists already on the highway will drift into the outside lane to let them in, but if you don't, then look out.
You're merging with them; they're not merging with you.
My favourite is when you end up behind a slow coach, and you're at the head of a long line of exasperated drivers, all waiting for you to break the stalemate.
Secondary roads are narrow, with too many bends, but they have no truck with that.
They're expecting you to sacrifice, and cross over the double white lines to end the stalemate.
I realised how motoring can be a cultural thing when I lived in Canberra and discovered that they drive faster than we do.
In fact, about five kilometres an hour faster.
After a few weeks of abuse by these flashy mainland capsule centurions I sped up just to get them all off my back.
I was back in Tassie doing the 5km/h extra when, inside a week I got a speeding ticket.
Recently I got my first speeding ticket in about 10 years, from a motorcycle cop with a radar on his handlebars.
I was grateful for the caution, until he gleefully warned me of the double jeopardy clause.
If I get caught in the next three years I have to pay the new fine plus the current one.
He seemed stern faced behind the helmet.
I was doing 98km/h in an 80km/h speed zone.
I watched the road rogues hurtling past like rockets as he checked out my licence.
My daughter bought me a dash-cam for Christmas so she doesn't have to listen to more road-rogue stories.
They're not all bad.
There's an emerging chivalry among kind souls who let you in rather than let you grow old, waiting for a gap in the traffic.
I have always harboured my own passive rebellion, one quiet Sunday morning about 30 years ago.
It was my defiant little act, aimed at all those hoons in the world who kept toying with my ageing innocence.
As the clock struck 7am I did a screeching U-turn on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in my old Renault, and got away with it.
