As one of Tasmania's oldest breweries, recently celebrating 140 years young, all of us at James Boag are immensely proud of our contribution to the Launceston community.
And as Boag's Brewery director, I am very conscious of the responsibility we have to our 60 full-time workers, our local community and the important legacy started by James Boag in 1881 that we continue today.
Like every business, we have been battling significantly rising regulatory and inflationary costs of a magnitude that we are unable to offset simply by raising prices just a little bit. Something needed to give, and so I can understand why the proposal to close the visitor centre was put forward in order to focus resources on our brewing operations.
The response - an outpouring of immense passion for the continuation of our brewery tours and visitor centre experience, reminded me of just how integral Boag's is to Launceston.
When this decision was first made, we had no expectation that the Tasmanian Government would seek to provide support to keep the tours operating.
However, when they approached us, we were pleased to engage positively with them and are delighted the state government has been able to provide in principle support for a $1 million financial support package.
We hope to use this grant to make the Boag's Visitor Centre a must-visit tour destination in Northern Tasmania.
This will help us continue to provide a great tour experience at the Boag's Visitor Centre, while we work with the government and other stakeholders to address some of the long-term cost pressures our manufacturing business continues to face.
We will now work with our Boag's Visitor Centre team, who will all retain their roles, to consider how we can use this opportunity to enhance the Boag's brewery tour experience and promote tourism to Launceston for the benefit of the community.
We hope to use this grant to make the Boag's Visitor Centre a must-visit tour destination in Northern Tasmania and a platform for supporting the broader industry.
