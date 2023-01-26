A one-off cash injection from the Tasmanian government is being backed to keep Boag's brewery visitor centre doors open for a "many, many years to come".
Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff confirmed the $1 million in-principal funding would be a single payment to Boag's parent company Lion.
"It's a wise investment when you can support local people, continue their employment and add value to our iconic tourism product," Mr Rockliff said.
Boag's brewery director Nathan Calman and Labor Bass MHA Michelle O'Byrne both raised manufacturing businesses, such as Boag's, continued to face cost challenges.
Mr Rockliff said the government was very aware of the challenge of rising input costs in all sectors.
"That's why we are investing record levels to increase renewable energy production and distribution to future proof the state's electricity network and deliver power at the lowest possible cost," he said.
Lion announced on Thursday morning it would reverse its decision to close the Launceston visitor centre after the agreement with the state government.
Mr Calman said the funding would help the Boag's visitor centre to continue to offer a "great tour experience".
"... while we work with the government and other stakeholders to address some of the long-term cost pressures our manufacturing business continues to face," Mr Calman said.
READ MORE: Stay on controversial bridge demolition
Labor Bass MHA Michelle O'Byrne said power prices, trade waste charges and the rising cost of living threatened the viability of businesses like Boag's.
"What needs to happen now is a thorough review and development of a strategic economic response to help ease the mounting and unnecessary costs that are burdening businesses like Boag's all around the state," Ms O'Byrne said.
Meanwhile, Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the decision to keep the venue open was welcomed by the city.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.