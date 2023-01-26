Northern cricketers Roger Edmunds and Glenn Richardson have been selected for the Australian over-70 and over-60 representative sides for upcoming matches.
Edmunds has selected for over-70s squad, who will face England in Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria throughout Febraury.
Edmunds has been a stalwart of veteran cricket for Australia, having already played plenty of over-60 and over-70 matches in the past.
Richardson will be hoping to replicate his international form when he joins the over-60 team in Barbados for the Caribbean Cup.
The Trevallyn cricketer has previously toured England and New Zealand with Australian teams, including a century against England in a "Grey Ashes" Test, as well as playing in the Over 60s World Cup on the Sunshine Coast in September 2022.
The tournament, which begins January 30, will see the Aussies battle it out against England, an Invitational XI, a Rest of The World XI, USA, and West Indies.
