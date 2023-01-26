It was a full house at the Tramsheds Function Centre on January 26 with dozens of new Australian citizens being conferred by City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson.
The day marked the last time City of Launceston hold a ceremony on January 26.
The 139 people to officially become Australian citizens came from more than 28 different countries, including the Philippines, France, Bhutan, Nepal, the United States, Fiji, Singapore, Eritrea, Sudan, Oman, Iraq, Nigeria, Mexico, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, Venezuela, Italy, Pakistan, India, Palestinian Authority, United Kingdom, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam and Bangladesh.
During the morning ceremony, it was a proud moment for the new citizens and their families and friends.
One family of six became citizens together, including Ruth and Ermias Tekie.
The family migrated to Australia five years ago, but left their home country of Eritrea 10 years ago when Ruth was seven and Ermias was 10.
Ruth said it was an exciting day for her family, who had spent the past year studying and preparing for their citizenship.
The Tekie family all wore traditional costumes to the ceremony, black velvet tunics with gold detailing.
"It was a busy morning," Ruth said.
Ermias said the change in the climate between Australia and their home country has been greatly noticeable for the family.
"It's so hot in Eritrea, it's a lot cooler here," he said.
Ermias added:
"You really do get four seasons in a day."
The young siblings were excited to get their Australian passports and visit their home country sometime this year.
A big year ahead of them includes Ermias continuing his electrician apprenticeship while Ruth just finished high school and wants to study to become a chef.
It was a special day for Cr Gibson as well, with this being his first full citizenship ceremony.
"Over the last couple of months, I've had the opportunity to confer individuals citizenships in my office, but nothing is more special than being a part of a full house in the presence of supporters, family members and advocates," he said.
"It was a really exciting and special day that I'll always remember."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
