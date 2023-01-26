The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

An exciting and special day for new Australian citizens in Launceston

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated January 26 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ermias Tekie and Eyob Tekie (back) with Ruth Tekie, Almaz Tewelde Berhe and Elim Tekie of Eritrea in East Africa are now all Australian citizens. Picture by Paul Scambler

It was a full house at the Tramsheds Function Centre on January 26 with dozens of new Australian citizens being conferred by City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.