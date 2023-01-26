"Well done team, we did it."
This is a saying the workers at Boag's brewery's visitor centre share among themselves, and the words held more meaning than ever with their jobs now secure.
Lion, Boag's owner's, shared with the two full-time and 10 casual employees the decision it would remain business as usual for the visitor centre beyond January 30 on Wednesday evening.
The u-turn from last week's announcement to close the venue arrived following an in-principal $1 million funding agreement between the multinational beverage giant and the Tasmanian government.
READ MORE: Stay on controversial bridge demolition
The decision will see the brewery's tours and hospitality offerings, such as pub, venue hire and comedy and trivia nights, continue as usual.
Boag's venue manager Charlie Rayner confirmed all the employees would be remaining on board. He said he was unaware of any finding other work since last week's announcement of the venue's closure, despite support flooding in from the industry.
"The team were ecstatic," Mr Rayner said.
"They were overjoyed, there were tears and hugs. [Compared to] a week ago everyone was very flat, and all the feelings you'd associate with the news."
Relief was echoed by James [Jay] Boag, who was "elated" upon hearing the "unexpected" news.
"I'm elated of the change and the visitor centre is staying open and hopefully there won't be another scare of this closing again," Mr Boag said.
"I hope Lion will realise what the brewery means to Tasmania and put a lot more effort into supporting it."
Mr Boag said he was pleased commonsense prevailed and congratulated the Tasmanian government's support.
Part of Lion's agreement included increasing national promotion of Boag's, something Mr Boag had strongly encouraged on Monday.
"I'm very much looking forward to seeing a Boag's ad in Melbourne," he said.
"Hopefully Lion realises the significance of the brewery to Launceston and Tasmania and the heritage value of it is something Lion could promote in the ad."
READ MORE: Leadership in pandemic honoured
Mr Rayner said the visitor centre already played a key role in the region's tourist offerings.
"As it stands, we are one of the primary interactive tour experiences for all visitors coming to Launceston," Mr Rayner said.
"We act as the gateway when visitors enter or exit the city."
Since COVID-19 rules relaxed, Mr Rayner said they had seen a boom in intrastate visitors as well as those crossing the Strait.
More visitors are expected under Lion's offer of a free tour for any person holding a Tasmanian drivers licence.
"This is an opportunity to showcase the beer and brewery to locals and hopefully to help strengthen out brand," he said.
He said it formed an educational role to create further understanding on breweries and the industry more broadly.
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson encouraged all Tasmanians to take up the offer of a tour.
"... and show their support for the brewery staff who were impacted by the original decision," Cr Gibson said.
Five full tour groups were scheduled to visit Boag's brewery for Australia Day.
A normally busy period, has increased Mr Rayner said because of the chance it could've been the last opportunity.
"To have the brewing technicians come out to support and all the kind words from people, and for the state Liberal government to throw support behind us is really, really encouraging," he said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.