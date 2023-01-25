The Examiner
Tasmania Police searching for sailor missing while on the Tasman Sea

By Matt Maloney
Updated January 26 2023 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
The 13-metre yacht Lady Lay went off the radar on December 5.

Concerns are being held for an 80-year-old man believed to have gone missing while sailing between Tasmania and New Zealand.

