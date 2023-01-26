The Examiner
Clay shooters compete at the Tasmanian clay target state titles

Ben Hann
Ben Hann
January 26 2023
The state titles began on Thursday and will run right through to Sunday.

The Tasmanian Clay Target Association state titles have begun at the Tasmanian Gun Club in Evandale with competitors young and old staking their claim to be the state's best shooter.

