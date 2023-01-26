The Tasmanian Clay Target Association state titles have begun at the Tasmanian Gun Club in Evandale with competitors young and old staking their claim to be the state's best shooter.
The event has many different categories as well as many different demographics as entrants as young as 12 set their aim for success.
Tasmanian Clay Target Association president, Mitchell Hill, is excited to see what the four-day event has in store.
"The sport is great for bonding and meeting new people and it has great camaraderie, shooting is great for camaraderie," he said.
"It's a sport where everyone can be included from the age of 12 to 100, as long as they hold a current gun licence.
"Anyone can shoot in an equal manner, if you're male or female, or in a wheelchair. Everyone's got the same chance of winning."
The event is back in full-flight after difficulties with COVID-19 in previous years, with more than 150 people competing.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
