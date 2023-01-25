January marks cervical cancer awareness month, a disease that results in around 200 deaths a year in Australia.
Family Planning Tasmania's regional medical officer Catherine Moult said cervical cancer was mostly preventable disease.
"Deaths from cervical cancer are preventative for the most part thanks to improvements in vaccination and screening," Dr Moult said.
"Despite the prevalence of cervical cancer declining in Australia, women and people with cervixes in Australia are still dying from this disease."
Last year, self-collecting swab testing was introduced which meant everyone needing a cervical screening test was eligible to collect it themselves using a simple vaginal swab, rather than undergoing a speculum procedure and having a sample taken from their cervix.
Family Planning Tasmania's clinical services manager Jess Willis said around 25 per cent of women at their cervical screening tests (CSTs) were self-collected.
"Self-collection means that women and people with cervixes can visit our clinic, be guided by a clinician about how to collect a sample, and take a swab in a private space," Ms Willis said.
"Self-collection seems to appeal to young people who have never had a CST before as well as people who are under-screened."
"Often people haven't kept up with their screening because they are nervous or scared of a speculum examination; maybe from past trauma or bad experiences."
Dr Moult said many misconceptions surrounding cervical cancer stem from the cervical screening test itself.
"A misconception that we are hearing is around what the cervical screening test is and how often people are required to be screened," Dr Moult said.
"The cervical screening test replaced the Pap smear in 2017 and is a similar, more effective test.
"Previously, the Pap smear was done every two years and only done by a doctor, but the cervical screening test is now only due every five years."
Dr Moult said another misconception was that cervical cancer only affects heterosexual women.
"Cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection," she said.
"All women and people with cervixes need to have regular cervical screening tests."
Ms Willis said anyone over 25 with a cervix who's ever been sexually active should be screened every five years until the age of 74.
If abnormalities are detected, people may be asked to return each year to keep an eye on things or be referred for a test called a colposcopy which has a closer look at abnormal cells," she said.
Dr Moult said as the disease can be asymptomatic, it can sometimes go undetected.
"If people are not regularly screened, the cancer can develop and become life-threatening," she said.
"This is why it's so important to catch it early, as the prognosis is so much better and the chances of survival are so much higher."
CSTs at Family Planning Tasmania are typically provided by experienced nurses and can be booked online at fpt.org.au
