Minerals explorer ABx Group said it started its new 120-hole drilling campaign early

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 26 2023 - 9:49am, first published 8:57am
ABx Group chief executive officer Mark Cooksey. Photo Supplied

A new drilling campaign expected to last over three months has begun early at the ABx Group's rare earth elements tenement 30km west of Launceston, the company confirmed in a statement this week.

